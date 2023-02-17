Cryptocurrency roundup for February 17: ECB investigates digital Euro to protect Europe's strategic autonomy and more

Digital Euro

European Central Bank Develops Digital Euro Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The European Central Bank (ECB) is exploring the possibility of developing a digital currency, in an effort to safeguard itself against potential conflicts with the United States and China. The ECB has been researching the feasibility of a digital euro since October 2021, with a decision on whether to proceed to the testing phase to be made by EU heads of state this autumn. The motivation for a digital euro arises from concerns that the Eurozone could become caught between US big tech companies and Chinese payment systems, with a resulting lack of digital platforms. Guido Zimmermann, senior economist at German bank LBBW, commented on this, stating: “The ECB is worried that the eurozone will end up in a geopolitical and economic sandwich position between the big tech companies of the USA and the payment systems of China without a digital euro.” More here .