Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 14: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano plunges over 14% in one week

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.06 trillion, a 0.85 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.62 billion, which makes a 28.7 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $109.44 billion – 78.39 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,160.42 and its dominance is currently 41.28 percent, an increase of 0.32 percent over the day.

Walmart Inc said on Monday it was looking into how a fake press statement announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to near 30% gains in the cryptocurrency, was issued by news release distributor GlobeNewswire.

The fake press release touting the acceptance of litecoin as online payment by the world's largest retailer led to a sudden spike in its prices, but the gains faded quickly after Walmart issued a statement saying the press release was fraudulent.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $45,156.09 -0.05% -14.10% $849,698,584,833 $41,561,029,559 920,298 BTC 18,815,118 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,306.15 -0.99% -15.84% $388,513,070,228 $23,007,053,834 6,958,927 ETH 117,513,277 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.40 -3.15% -15.11% $77,055,216,758 $5,894,645,960 2,449,940,261 ADA 32,025,787,327 ADA 4 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% 0.01% $68,287,087,159 $96,884,502,304 96,847,512,347 USDT 68,261,015,534 USDT 5 Binance Coin BNB $400.72 -1.90% -20.25% $67,294,589,266 $2,181,791,347 5,451,254 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 6 XRP XRP $1.07 -1.82% -21.92% $49,973,303,991 $4,426,462,395 4,126,363,149 XRP 46,585,282,244 XRP 7 Solana SOL $166.83 1.98% -2.36% $48,965,817,663 $6,070,918,293 36,390,303 SOL 293,510,941 SOL 8 Polkadot DOT $34.45 -8.21% 0.98% $34,092,095,188 $6,520,942,921 188,898,579 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 9 Dogecoin DOGE $0.24 -3.10% -22.68% $31,030,861,073 $1,729,568,345 7,316,539,170 DOGE 131,268,886,378 DOGE 10 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.01% 0.04% $29,332,859,344 $3,564,317,419 3,563,726,401 USDC 29,327,995,511 USDC

As off 7:35 am on September 14, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):[Input from Reuters]