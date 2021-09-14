MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 14: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano plunges over 14% in one week

Bitcoin's price is currently $45,160.42 and its dominance is currently 41.28 percent, an increase of 0.32 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.06 trillion, a 0.85 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.62 billion, which makes a 28.7 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $109.44 billion – 78.39 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,160.42 and its dominance is currently 41.28 percent, an increase of 0.32 percent over the day.

Walmart Inc said on Monday it was looking into how a fake press statement announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to near 30% gains in the cryptocurrency, was issued by news release distributor GlobeNewswire.

The fake press release touting the acceptance of litecoin as online payment by the world's largest retailer led to a sudden spike in its prices, but the gains faded quickly after Walmart issued a statement saying the press release was fraudulent.

As off 7:35 am on September 14, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$45,156.09-0.05%-14.10%$849,698,584,833$41,561,029,559 920,298 BTC18,815,118 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,306.15-0.99%-15.84%$388,513,070,228$23,007,053,834 6,958,927 ETH117,513,277 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.40-3.15%-15.11%$77,055,216,758$5,894,645,960 2,449,940,261 ADA32,025,787,327 ADA
4Tether USDT$1.000.02%0.01%$68,287,087,159$96,884,502,304 96,847,512,347 USDT68,261,015,534 USDT
5Binance Coin BNB$400.72-1.90%-20.25%$67,294,589,266$2,181,791,347 5,451,254 BNB168,137,036 BNB
6XRP XRP$1.07-1.82%-21.92%$49,973,303,991$4,426,462,395 4,126,363,149 XRP46,585,282,244 XRP
7Solana SOL$166.831.98%-2.36%$48,965,817,663$6,070,918,293 36,390,303 SOL293,510,941 SOL
8Polkadot DOT$34.45-8.21%0.98%$34,092,095,188$6,520,942,921 188,898,579 DOT987,579,315 DOT
9Dogecoin DOGE$0.24-3.10%-22.68%$31,030,861,073$1,729,568,345 7,316,539,170 DOGE131,268,886,378 DOGE
10USD Coin USDC$1.000.01%0.04%$29,332,859,344$3,564,317,419 3,563,726,401 USDC29,327,995,511 USDC
 [Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.