Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 23: Bitcoin, ethereum trade in the green

Most major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on July 23, with Bitcoin up more than 2 percent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was $1.34 trillion, an increase of 3.12 percent in the previous 24 hours.

Ethereum was trading at above $2,000, more than 4 percent higher than the previous day.

Tesla founder Elon Musk said he personally owns some bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin, causing the prices of the cryptocurrencies to rise.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $32,729.21 2.37% 2.44% $613,789,193,537 $19,993,040,087 18,763,918 BTC Ethereum $2,070.72 4.52% 6.07% $241,138,288,413 $17,539,148,799 116,801,995 ETH Tether $1.00 -0.04% 0.01% $61,906,366,079 $45,646,093,625 61,897,032,357 USDT Binance Coin $296.52 2.36% -7.64% $49,703,199,675 $1,457,156,024 168,137,036 BNB Cardano $1.20 2.99% -3.71% $38,346,423,887 $1,488,388,045 32,041,069,499 ADA XRP $0.60 6.25% -2.00% $27,696,299,926 $2,558,125,270 46,265,302,471 XRP USD Coin $1.00 -0.03% 0.01% $26,947,128,101 $1,949,762,246 26,942,863,329 USDC Dogecoin $0.19 2.98% 4.11% $25,280,968,210 $1,471,309,124 130,544,194,864 DOGE Polkadot $13.46 12.41% 1.98% $13,107,807,640 $1,082,247,846 977,579,875 DOT Binance USD $1.00 -0.02% 0.01% $11,455,884,712 $3,829,967,225 11,454,247,340 BUSD