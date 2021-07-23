Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 23: Bitcoin, ethereum trade in the green
Cryptocurrency Prices on July 23: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.34 trillion, an increase of 3.12 percent in the past 24 hours
July 23, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Most major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on July 23, with Bitcoin up more than 2 percent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was $1.34 trillion, an increase of 3.12 percent in the previous 24 hours.
Ethereum was trading at above $2,000, more than 4 percent higher than the previous day.
Tesla founder Elon Musk said he personally owns some bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin, causing the prices of the cryptocurrencies to rise.
As of 7.31 am IST on July 23, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|Bitcoin
|$32,729.21
|2.37%
|2.44%
|$613,789,193,537
|$19,993,040,087
|18,763,918 BTC
|Ethereum
|$2,070.72
|4.52%
|6.07%
|$241,138,288,413
|$17,539,148,799
|116,801,995 ETH
|Tether
|$1.00
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|$61,906,366,079
|$45,646,093,625
|61,897,032,357 USDT
|Binance Coin
|$296.52
|2.36%
|-7.64%
|$49,703,199,675
|$1,457,156,024
|168,137,036 BNB
|Cardano
|$1.20
|2.99%
|-3.71%
|$38,346,423,887
|$1,488,388,045
|32,041,069,499 ADA
|XRP
|$0.60
|6.25%
|-2.00%
|$27,696,299,926
|$2,558,125,270
|46,265,302,471 XRP
|USD Coin
|$1.00
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|$26,947,128,101
|$1,949,762,246
|26,942,863,329 USDC
|Dogecoin
|$0.19
|2.98%
|4.11%
|$25,280,968,210
|$1,471,309,124
|130,544,194,864 DOGE
|Polkadot
|$13.46
|12.41%
|1.98%
|$13,107,807,640
|$1,082,247,846
|977,579,875 DOT
|Binance USD
|$1.00
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|$11,455,884,712
|$3,829,967,225
|11,454,247,340 BUSD