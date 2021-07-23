MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 23: Bitcoin, ethereum trade in the green

Cryptocurrency Prices on July 23: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.34 trillion, an increase of 3.12 percent in the past 24 hours

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

Most major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on July 23, with Bitcoin up more than 2 percent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was $1.34 trillion, an increase of 3.12 percent in the previous 24 hours.

Ethereum was trading at above $2,000, more than 4 percent higher than the previous day.

Read: Top cryptocurrency news on July 23

Tesla founder Elon Musk said he personally owns some bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin, causing the prices of the cryptocurrencies to rise.

As of 7.31 am IST on July 23, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$32,729.212.37%2.44%$613,789,193,537$19,993,040,08718,763,918 BTC
Ethereum$2,070.724.52%6.07%$241,138,288,413$17,539,148,799116,801,995 ETH
Tether$1.00-0.04%0.01%$61,906,366,079$45,646,093,62561,897,032,357 USDT
Binance Coin$296.522.36%-7.64%$49,703,199,675$1,457,156,024168,137,036 BNB
Cardano$1.202.99%-3.71%$38,346,423,887$1,488,388,04532,041,069,499 ADA
XRP$0.606.25%-2.00%$27,696,299,926$2,558,125,27046,265,302,471 XRP
USD Coin$1.00-0.03%0.01%$26,947,128,101$1,949,762,24626,942,863,329 USDC
Dogecoin$0.192.98%4.11%$25,280,968,210$1,471,309,124130,544,194,864 DOGE
Polkadot$13.4612.41%1.98%$13,107,807,640$1,082,247,846977,579,875 DOT
Binance USD$1.00-0.02%0.01%$11,455,884,712$3,829,967,22511,454,247,340 BUSD
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 23, 2021 07:58 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.