Top cryptocurrency news on July 23: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto assets and Tesla

Elon Musk owns cryptocurrencies, Tesla CEO admits to holding Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on July 21 said he personally owns some bitcoins, dogecoins and ethereums. Musk was speaking at the B Word conference, an event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation. However, he also reiterated environmental concerns related to cryptocurrencies. "One thing you do need to watch out for with crypto, especially bitcoin, using proof of work, using energy that's a bit too much and not necessarily good for the environment," CNBC quoted Musk as saying. Musk said he had been holding bitcoins for the long term and that Tesla is the only publically traded stock he owned. Read more here.