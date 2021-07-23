Top cryptocurrency news on July 23: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto assets and Tesla

Now This

Jack Dorsey hopes bitcoin will help bring about world peace



Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has high hopes for digital asset and aspiring currency bitcoin. “My hope is that it creates world peace or helps create world peace,” Dorsey said during a “The B Word” webinar on July 21. “We have all these monopolies off balance and the individual doesn’t have power and the amount of cost and distraction that comes from our monetary system today is real and it takes away attention from the bigger problems,” Dorsey added. “All these distractions that we have to deal with on a daily basis take away from those bigger goals that effect every single person on this planet and increasingly so. You fix that foundational level and everything above it improves in such a dramatic way. It’s going to be long-term but my hope is definitely peace,” the Twitter co-founder added. (CNBC) Read more here.

