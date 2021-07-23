MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 23, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 23: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto assets and Tesla

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

    Cryptocurrency market in the green

    The global cryptocurrency market is in the green today. The market cap is $1.34 trilion, a 3.12 percent increase over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.79 billion, which makes a 21.99 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $52.65 billion, which is 81.26 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $32,711.14 and its dominance is 45.73 percent, a decrease of 0.42 percent over the day.

  • Big Story

    Elon Musk owns cryptocurrencies, Tesla CEO admits to holding Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum


    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on July 21 said he personally owns some bitcoins, dogecoins and ethereums. Musk was speaking at the B Word conference, an event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation. However, he also reiterated environmental concerns related to cryptocurrencies. "One thing you do need to watch out for with crypto, especially bitcoin, using proof of work, using energy that's a bit too much and not necessarily good for the environment," CNBC quoted Musk as saying. Musk said he had been holding bitcoins for the long term and that Tesla is the only publically traded stock he owned. Read more here.

  • Now This

    Jack Dorsey hopes bitcoin will help bring about world peace


    Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has high hopes for digital asset and aspiring currency bitcoin. “My hope is that it creates world peace or helps create world peace,” Dorsey said during a “The B Word” webinar on July 21. “We have all these monopolies off balance and the individual doesn’t have power and the amount of cost and distraction that comes from our monetary system today is real and it takes away attention from the bigger problems,” Dorsey added. “All these distractions that we have to deal with on a daily basis take away from those bigger goals that effect every single person on this planet and increasingly so. You fix that foundational level and everything above it improves in such a dramatic way. It’s going to be long-term but my hope is definitely peace,” the Twitter co-founder added. (CNBC) Read more here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Tesla to resume accepting Bitcoin after due diligence


    Electric-car maker Tesla will “most likely” resume accepting Bitcoin as payments after it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the currency, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at a conference. Musk's comments at the B Word conference come after Tesla said in May it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases, less than two months after the company began accepting the world's biggest digital currency for payment. "I wanted a little bit more due diligence to confirm that the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50 percent, and that there is a trend towards increasing that number, and if so Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin" Musk said. Read more here.

