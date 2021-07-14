Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 14: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance in red; Polkadot plunges 8%

The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 3.67 percent decrease over the last day

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 3.67 percent decrease over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.45 billion, which makes a 3.55 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $48.71 billion – 80.58 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,160.43 and its dominance is currently 46. 11 percent, an increase of 0.64 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $32,398.20 -2.41% -5.26% $606,862,324,012 $19,557,281,159 604,432 BTC 18,755,525 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $1,911.27 -5.95% -17.46% $222,501,758,541 $16,948,094,416 8,887,670 ETH 116,681,089 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.03% -0.00% $62,192,780,428 $41,790,122,982 41,785,179,036 USDT 62,185,422,762 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $298.94 -5.59% 7.93% $45,916,576,684 $1,309,993,502 4,377,419 BNB 153,432,897 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.24 -5.71% -12.79% $39,623,159,411 $1,295,660,285 1,047,729,203 ADA 32,041,069,499 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.61 -3.50% -8.67% $28,046,962,032 $1,935,515,760 3,189,405,193 XRP 46,216,687,135 XRP 7 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.04% 0.01% $26,468,920,614 $2,168,012,668 2,167,800,018 USDC 26,466,324,405 USDC 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.19 -6.12% -17.46% $25,138,215,773 $1,143,236,740 5,931,513,658 DOGE 130,425,890,754 DOGE 9 Polkadot DOT $13.67 -8.42% -16.14% $13,310,832,721 $664,806,426 48,700,539 DOT 975,087,947 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $18.05 -7.14% -18.08% $10,611,966,348 $357,652,398 19,793,490 UNI 587,296,081 UNI

As off 7.30 am on July 14, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):