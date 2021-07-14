MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 14: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance in red; Polkadot plunges 8%

Bitcoin's price is currently $33,160.43 and its dominance is currently 46. 11 percent, an increase of 0.64 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 3.67 percent decrease over the last day

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 3.67 percent decrease over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.45 billion, which makes a 3.55 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $48.71 billion – 80.58 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,160.43 and its dominance is currently 46. 11 percent, an increase of 0.64 percent over the day.

As off 7.30 am on July 14, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$32,398.20-2.41%-5.26%$606,862,324,012$19,557,281,159 604,432 BTC18,755,525 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$1,911.27-5.95%-17.46%$222,501,758,541$16,948,094,416 8,887,670 ETH116,681,089 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.03%-0.00%$62,192,780,428$41,790,122,982 41,785,179,036 USDT62,185,422,762 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$298.94-5.59%7.93%$45,916,576,684$1,309,993,502 4,377,419 BNB153,432,897 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.24-5.71%-12.79%$39,623,159,411$1,295,660,285 1,047,729,203 ADA32,041,069,499 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.61-3.50%-8.67%$28,046,962,032$1,935,515,760 3,189,405,193 XRP46,216,687,135 XRP
7USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.04%0.01%$26,468,920,614$2,168,012,668 2,167,800,018 USDC26,466,324,405 USDC
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.19-6.12%-17.46%$25,138,215,773$1,143,236,740 5,931,513,658 DOGE130,425,890,754 DOGE
9Polkadot DOT$13.67-8.42%-16.14%$13,310,832,721$664,806,426 48,700,539 DOT975,087,947 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$18.05-7.14%-18.08%$10,611,966,348$357,652,398 19,793,490 UNI587,296,081 UNI
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 14, 2021 07:42 am

