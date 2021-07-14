Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 14: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance in red; Polkadot plunges 8%
Bitcoin's price is currently $33,160.43 and its dominance is currently 46. 11 percent, an increase of 0.64 percent over the day.
July 14, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 3.67 percent decrease over the last day
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 3.67 percent decrease over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.45 billion, which makes a 3.55 percent decrease.
The volume of all stable coins is now $48.71 billion – 80.58 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,160.43 and its dominance is currently 46. 11 percent, an increase of 0.64 percent over the day.
As off 7.30 am on July 14, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$32,398.20
|-2.41%
|-5.26%
|$606,862,324,012
|$19,557,281,159
604,432 BTC
|18,755,525 BTC
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$1,911.27
|-5.95%
|-17.46%
|$222,501,758,541
|$16,948,094,416
8,887,670 ETH
|116,681,089 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|-0.03%
|-0.00%
|$62,192,780,428
|$41,790,122,982
41,785,179,036 USDT
|62,185,422,762 USDT
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$298.94
|-5.59%
|7.93%
|$45,916,576,684
|$1,309,993,502
4,377,419 BNB
|153,432,897 BNB
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.24
|-5.71%
|-12.79%
|$39,623,159,411
|$1,295,660,285
1,047,729,203 ADA
|32,041,069,499 ADA
|6
|XRP
XRP
|$0.61
|-3.50%
|-8.67%
|$28,046,962,032
|$1,935,515,760
3,189,405,193 XRP
|46,216,687,135 XRP
|7
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|$26,468,920,614
|$2,168,012,668
2,167,800,018 USDC
|26,466,324,405 USDC
|8
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.19
|-6.12%
|-17.46%
|$25,138,215,773
|$1,143,236,740
5,931,513,658 DOGE
|130,425,890,754 DOGE
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$13.67
|-8.42%
|-16.14%
|$13,310,832,721
|$664,806,426
48,700,539 DOT
|975,087,947 DOT
|10
|Uniswap
UNI
|$18.05
|-7.14%
|-18.08%
|$10,611,966,348
|$357,652,398
19,793,490 UNI
|587,296,081 UNI