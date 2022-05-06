English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 6: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Polkadot biggest loser

    Bitcoin’s dominance decreased marginally by 0.38 percent to 41.43 percent over the day, according to the data by CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on May 6, as the global crypto market cap dropped 7.36 percent to $1.68 trillion. The total crypto market volume gained 14.63 percent to $115.21 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $11.49 billion, which is 9.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, while the volume of all stable coins made up 87.12 percent at $100.37 billion.

    Bitcoin's dominance decreased marginally by 0.38 percent to 41.43 percent over the day, according to the data by CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) announced on May 4 that the beta version of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is now available to all.

    "And what does it mean to be in open beta? It means we’re still working on adding more features to the product, but eager for you to help us build in public," the company tweeted.

    Nearly seven months after announcing its launch in October 2021, the exchange unveiled the marketplace to a small group of invited users at the end of April. The marketplace was only offered to a small group of people chosen from a 1.5 million-strong waitlist.

    As of 8:30 am on May 6, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin29,56,410-6.4%
    Ethereum2,22,979-4.73%
    Tether80.851.53%
    Cardano63.7000-10.12%
    Binance Coin30,566.10-4.82%
    XRP49.2000-5.21%
    Polkadot1,170.06-10.13%
    Dogecoin10.3102-5.22%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #Cryptocurrency prices #dogecoin vs bitcoin #Ethereum #NFTs
    first published: May 6, 2022 08:53 am
