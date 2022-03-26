English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 26: Bitcoin and Ethereum edge up

    Bitcoin's price is currently $44,283.20, with a dominance of 42.29 percent. This is a 0.40 percent increase over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

    Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 14. The global crypto market cap is $1.99 trillion, a 0.60 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.09 billion, a decrease of 16.56 percent.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.10 billion, 12.46 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $72.80 billion, which is 81.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently $44,283.20, with a dominance of 42.29 percent. This is a 0.40 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, Ukraine started auctioning off a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Friday in an expansion of a cryptocurrency fundraising push that Kyiv says has already collected more than $65 million for its war effort.

    The 'Meta History: Museum of War' collection is a series of digital images - including silhouettes of warplanes, screengrabs of news reports and a cartoon-style image of an explosion - each one marking a different day in the conflict.

    Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation started appealing for donations in digital tokens such as bitcoin and ether three days after Russia launched its invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

    As of 8.06 am on March 26, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin34,52,1991.37%
    Ethereum2,41,609.80.76%
    Tether77.720.81%
    Cardano84.7925-1.75%
    Binance Coin31,732.88-0.22%
    XRP64.1054-0.62%
    Polkadot1,581.50-2.91%
    Dogecoin10.16003.14%
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #DeFi #Ethereum #Ukraine
