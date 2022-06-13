English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 13: Bitcoin down over 7%, tests lowest level since December 2020

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 13 as the global crypto market cap declined 8.38 percent to $1.04 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 31.53 percent to $94.35 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.77 billion, 8.24 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $81.99 billion, which is 86.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 21.39 lakh, with a dominance of 47.22 percent. This was a 0.46 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The world's biggest cryptocurrency is facing its lowest level since the week ending December 21, 2020.

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have suffered in recent months as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and global policy makers step up efforts to combat price increases, and as risk assets like tech stocks retreat.

    As of 8.07 am on June 13, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin21,40,814-7.14%
    Ethereum1,13,351.6-6.78%
    Tether82.990.64%
    Cardano38.8001-10.39%
    Binance Coin20,006.10-6.91%
    XRP27.5989-3.16%
    Polkadot590-9.09%
    Dogecoin5.06-7.46%
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 08:31 am
