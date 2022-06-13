Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 13: Bitcoin down over 7%, tests lowest level since December 2020

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 21.39 lakh, with a dominance of 47.22 percent. This was a 0.46 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The world's biggest cryptocurrency is facing its lowest level since the week ending December 21, 2020.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have suffered in recent months as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and global policy makers step up efforts to combat price increases, and as risk assets like tech stocks retreat.

As of 8.07 am on June 13, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):