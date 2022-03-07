Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin rises marginally as ethereum, tether decline

Bitcoin (Representative image)

The global crypto market cap was at $1.70 trillion on March 7, a 3.96 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $70.06 billion, up 31.43 percent.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) is $13.48 billion, 19.24 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $58.53 billion, which is 83.53 percent of the 24-hour market volume.

Bitcoin is priced at $37,933.23 and its dominance is 42.29 percent, an increase of 0.11 percent over the previous day.

In rupee terms, bitcoin rose 0.11 percent to trade at Rs 30,19,000, while ethereum fell 0.7 percent to Rs 2,01,470.5.

Ukraine has received $57 million in cryptocurrency donations to aid its defence against Russia, blockchain tracker Elliptic has said. The New York Times and others have called that amount "a drop in the bucket in the context of the conflict" but Ukraine is happy to receive it.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 30,25,205 -2.71 Ethereum 2,01,816 -3.67 Cardano 62.35 -8.25 Tether 74.57 -0.03 Solana 6,841.73 -5.44 Avalanche 5,993 -3.86 Litecoin 8,128 -3.79 XRP 55.3 -0.30 Axie 3,957 -0.37