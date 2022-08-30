Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 30: Bitcoin edges down, XRP top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on August 30 as the global crypto market cap increased 3.53 percent to $978.66 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 22.14 percent to $65.02 billion over the last 24 hours.The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.68 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $59.35 billion, which is 91.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.41 percent, which is a decrease of 0.33 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
Meanwhile, Central African Republic top court on Monday ruled that the purchase of citizenship, "e-residency" and land using a cryptocurrency the government launched last month was unconstitutional.
The "Sango Coin" went on sale on July 21 despite a sharp fall in Bitcoin prices during recent months, and doubts over the project's viability in a poorly connected and war-torn country. (Reuters)At 7:30 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,86,783
|-0.17%
|Ethereum
|1,27,613.0
|2.5%
|Tether
|85.16
|-0.733%
|Cardano
|37.7950
|2.14%
|Binance Coin
|23,541.01
|-0.67%
|XRP
|27.7001
|3.12%
|Polkadot
|605.00
|0.66%
|Dogecoin
|5.4500
|-0.9%