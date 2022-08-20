English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 20: Bitcoin down 5%, Ethereum biggest loser

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70 per cent, a decrease of 0.57 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 20, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 20. The global crypto market-cap at the time of writing this copy was $1.01 trillion, which is a 6.39 percent fall over the last day.

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $90.78 billion, which makes a 42.87 per cent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.02 billion7.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.27 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70 percent, a fall of 0.57 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, the much-awaited mega upgrade for the world's most popular blockchain platform, Ethereum, is happening finally.

    Close

    Related stories

    Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transactions. Instead of using energy-guzzling computers called miners, the network will deploy so-called validators using staked Ether tokens - a setup called proof of stake. Read more details here.

    As of 7.38 am on August 20, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,04,831-5.99%
    Ethereum1,41,042.7-7.49%
    Tether86.502.48%
    Cardano40.5000-3.59%
    Binance Coin23,966.27-3.43%
    XRP29.1000-3.03%
    Polkadot663.040.46%
    Dogecoin5.9295-1.99%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices today #Ethereum Merge
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 08:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.