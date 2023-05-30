English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 30: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin over Rs 24 lakh

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $26.63 billion, which is 91.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 30 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.44 percent to $1.16 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume decreased by 10.20 percent to $28.95 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.28 billion, which is 7.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.55 percent, a decrease of 0.18 percent over the day.

    At 9:30 am on May 30, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD88.51  -0.98%
    Bitcoin24,48,500  0.22%
    Ripple43.6000   2.83%
    Ethereum1,65,600.2 -0.94%
    Dogecoin6.4787  2.65%
    WazirX Token10.91  0.72%

     

    first published: May 30, 2023 09:48 am