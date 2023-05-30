Top cryptocurrency prices on May 30: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin over Rs 24 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on May 30 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.44 percent to $1.16 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume decreased by 10.20 percent to $28.95 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.28 billion, which is 7.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stablecoins is now $26.63 billion, which is 91.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.55 percent, a decrease of 0.18 percent over the day.
At 9:30 am on May 30, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|88.51
|-0.98%
|Bitcoin
|24,48,500
|0.22%
|Ripple
|43.6000
|2.83%
|Ethereum
|1,65,600.2
|-0.94%
|Dogecoin
|6.4787
|2.65%
|WazirX Token
|10.91
|0.72%