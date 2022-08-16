Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 16: Tether rises as Bitcoin, Ether fall

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 16 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.90 percent to $1.15 trillion over from a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped 21.48 percent to $77.99 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.03 billion, 7.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $71.28 billion, which is 91.40 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.78 lakh, with a dominance of 40.15 percent. This was a 0.10 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Meanwhile, Dog-themed cryptocurrencies jumped on Monday amid broader retail-investor enthusiasm in the market, particularly as Ethereum works toward its much-anticipated software upgrade.
Dogecoin is up about 14% over the past five days, while Shiba Inu has gained almost 40%, according to pricing data compiled by Bloomberg. The meme tokens are holding their gains even as Bitcoin sits around $25,000 and Ether hovers at about $2,000 amid optimism around its upgrade, known as Merge, now expected around Sept. 15.WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|18,58,277
|-1.11%
|Ethereum
|1,48,501
|-2.3%
|Tether
|79.02
|3.55%
|Cardano
|43.19
|-0.25%
|Binance Coin
|25,083
|1.42%
|XRP
|28.70
|0.24%
|Polkadot
|694
|-2.01%
|Dogecoin
|5.94
|-2.62%