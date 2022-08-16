Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 16: Tether rises as Bitcoin, Ether fall

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 16 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.90 percent to $1.15 trillion over from a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped 21.48 percent to $77.99 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.03 billion, 7.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $71.28 billion, which is 91.40 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.78 lakh, with a dominance of 40.15 percent. This was a 0.10 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Dog-themed cryptocurrencies jumped on Monday amid broader retail-investor enthusiasm in the market, particularly as Ethereum works toward its much-anticipated software upgrade.

Dogecoin is up about 14% over the past five days, while Shiba Inu has gained almost 40%, according to pricing data compiled by Bloomberg. The meme tokens are holding their gains even as Bitcoin sits around $25,000 and Ether hovers at about $2,000 amid optimism around its upgrade, known as Merge, now expected around Sept. 15.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 18,58,277 -1.11% Ethereum 1,48,501 -2.3% Tether 79.02 3.55% Cardano 43.19 -0.25% Binance Coin 25,083 1.42% XRP 28.70 0.24% Polkadot 694 -2.01% Dogecoin 5.94 -2.62%