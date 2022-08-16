English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 16: Tether rises as Bitcoin, Ether fall

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 16 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.90 percent to $1.15 trillion over from a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped 21.48 percent to $77.99 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.03 billion, 7.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $71.28 billion, which is 91.40 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.78 lakh, with a dominance of 40.15 percent. This was a 0.10 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Meanwhile, Dog-themed cryptocurrencies jumped on Monday amid broader retail-investor enthusiasm in the market, particularly as Ethereum works toward its much-anticipated software upgrade.

    Dogecoin is up about 14% over the past five days, while Shiba Inu has gained almost 40%, according to pricing data compiled by Bloomberg. The meme tokens are holding their gains even as Bitcoin sits around $25,000 and Ether hovers at about $2,000 amid optimism around its upgrade, known as Merge, now expected around Sept. 15.

    As of 8.20 am on August 16, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,58,277-1.11%
    Ethereum1,48,501-2.3%
    Tether79.023.55%
    Cardano43.19-0.25%
    Binance Coin25,0831.42%
    XRP28.700.24%
    Polkadot694-2.01%
    Dogecoin5.94-2.62%
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 08:45 am
