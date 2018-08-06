App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CoinMarketCap says data-related glitch which artificially inflated price resolved

The portal had acknowledged the “issue with the data” which caused the prices to show inflated as much as 1000%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CoinMarketCap, a popular cryptocurrency analytics portal, has said that the glitch which caused the artificial inflation of the price of several coins listed on its platform on Friday has been resolved and all services are running fine.

The portal had acknowledged the “issue with the data” which caused the prices to show inflated as much as 1000%.

“There was a price calculation error on Tether which caused any listing with a Tether market to become artificially inflated.  We will release a post-mortem in the near future giving more details and our plans for preventing this in the future,” CoinMarketCap said.

Tether is a cryptocurrency based on US dollar.

related news

The error artificially inflated the price of Aeternity by 951% at one time. Bitcoin was shown 12% high trading at $8,400 and ethereum was up by 18%.

At the time of writing this report, the portal seemed to run glitch-free and all prices were reflecting correctly. The portal said that it will, nonetheless, provide a post-mortem of the error at a later date.

However, the glitch with VeChain (VET) seems to continue as there was no historical data available for the coin. Apparently, on Friday, it was also one of the few coins which were reflecting a sharp drop in its price.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 12:24 pm

tags #Business #CoinMarketCap #cryptocurrency

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.