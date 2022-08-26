English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    CoinDCX unveils DeFi and Web3 app aggregation platform Okto

    The app will also help customers who have invested in crypto to use their coins further on other use cases in the Web3 ecosystem without having to withdraw their crypto assets from their wallets.

    Priyanka Iyer & Sanghamitra Kar
    August 26, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

    Crypto trading platform CoinDCX on August 26 unveiled the app aggregation platform Okto to allow users to access Web3 and Decentralised Finance (De-Fi) apps as the focus shifts to from cryptocurrencies to offerings in the larger Web3 ecosystem amidst the bear market.

    The Coinbase-backed company aims to allow the app to be used by a global audience, CoinDCX’s first offering for a global market. The company also expects 20 to 40 percent of its user base to access Okto. The app is set to be live in the next two to four weeks and can be accessed via CoinDCX’s app for Indian users.

    This comes at a time when the new user growth on the company’s core offering of crypto trading has seen a steep decline, pushing crypto platforms to diversify their offerings in a bid to add to the revenue pool.

    "The internet economy will become more and more decentralised and blockchain technology will power every occasion. For that, a lot of problems need to be solved and that cannot be done by using just one app,” explained Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of CoinDCX at a media briefing in Bengaluru.

    The app will also help customers who have invested in crypto to use their coins further on other use cases in the Web3 ecosystem without having to withdraw their crypto assets from their wallets. This may be seen as a positive in the current scenario where gains from crypto are taxed at 30 percent, as well as each transaction attracts a Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) of 1 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The apps on the platform will include NFTs, De-Fi, and cross-chain bridges, among others. The decentralised apps (Dapps) will be curated based on the security they provide to users,” Khandelwal added.

    In a move away from key-based access that crypto wallets usually provide, Okto’s access will be keyless, the company said. Users will instead be allowed to access it through biometrics, passwords and OTP-based logins, similar to that of bank apps.
    Priyanka Iyer
    Sanghamitra Kar
    Tags: ##CoinDCX #Dapps #DeFi
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 02:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.