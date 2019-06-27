App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin's bullish run continues as it comes close to touching $14K

Some of the crypto bulls expect bitcoin to reach $40,000 or even $50,000 within the next one year.

Sounak Mukherjee @_maqtub

Bitcoin reached its 52-week high with $13,796.49 early on June 27 (India time). In fact, the leading cryptocurrency looks all set to touch $14,000 for the first time since January 14, 2018.

After January 2018, bitcoin prices took a nosedive and regularly reached new lows in the following year. With a sharp decline in the latter half of January 2018, it touched $10,000 in February. During that period between January and February, it went south around 65 percent.

Bitcoin did manage to recover a bit a touched $11,000 in March but went below $7,000 in April. By the end of November, it went below $4,000. It was the same month when bitcoin’s market capitalization went under $100 billion for the first time since October 2017.

Close

Many experts tried to decipher the reason behind the great crypto crash in 2018. It was the same year when Goldman Sachs dropped its plan of launching a cryptocurrency trading desk. According to a Business Insider report, the bank downgraded the plans due to the uncertainty around the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies.

related news

It was that big news which became an integral part of bitcoin’s historic fall. In less than a year, there is another huge update that is apparently influencing the crypto world in a significant way.

Facebook has released the white paper for its cryptocurrency project, Libra, on June 18. The $1-billion project now has market leaders like Uber, Visa, Mastercard and Paypal as its partners. This immediately brings cryptocurrency to the mainstream. As a result, Bitcoin is reaching new highs after a really long time.

Chart: Coinmarketcap

Some of the crypto bulls expect Bitcoin to reach $40,000 or even $50,000 within the next one year. Some believe that Bitcoin is going to be so expensive that the majority of the people will deal in Satoshis (Bitcoin decimals) instead of buying or selling the virtual currency in whole units.

Bitcoin has started recovering itself since January 2019. On May 15, it crossed $8,000. But, since the release of the Libra white paper, it is soaring high.

Crypto enthusiasts will have to wait and see if bitcoin goes past its all-time high of $20,089 that it touched on Dec 17, 2017.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 02:19 pm

tags #bitcoin

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.