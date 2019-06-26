Bitcoin expected to reach $50K, tops $12K for the first time since Jan 2018

Bitcoin breached the $12,000-mark on June 26 for the first time since January 2018.

The cryptocurrency has risen about 228 percent, on a year-to-date basis to $12,619 on June 26 compared to $3843.52 on January 1. However, it is still far below its all-time high of $20,000, it reached at the end of 2017.

According to analysts, the sudden surge in price is due to a renewed interest in virtual coins after social media giant Facebook launched its own digital unit Libra.

In its study, leading crypto trading platform Binance said Facebook’s Libra would have a massive impact on global economies.

Bitcoin bull Tom Lee, who said Facebook had brought cryptocurrencies to the mainstream, told CNBC that Bitcoin was moving “deep into a bull market”.

According to him, Bitcoin is on its way to break its previous all-time-high and reach a much higher point of about $40,000 in 2019.

According to some crypto-bulls, Bitcoin is all set to skyrocket and reach as high as $50,000.

An unidentified buyer bought 30 call options at New York-based crypto marketplace, LedgerX, on May 23. The trader spent $4,500 on the options, to be expired in June 2020, which would allow him/her to buy Bitcoin at $50,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This means the trader is going to lose the $4,500 if Bitcoin does not reach $50,000. However, if it does reach that magic number, the trader will earn significant profits.

In December 2017 when Bitcoin was at an all-time high, Ari Paul bought options worth $1 million with a strike price of $50,000. However, things did not go as expected even though Paul claimed to have made modest profits.

Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, is extremely volatile. It crossed $20,000 and reached its all-time high in December 2017. In just one year, it reached as low as $3,000 in December 2018.

“I certainly would caution nonprofessionals against trading options,” Paul told the WSJ.