App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Atypical' crypto transactions prompt Binance to halt trading

Binance refused to comment on the Syscoin’s contribution in halting the service, however, the exchange later confirmed that it was due to irregular transactions of a particular cryptocurrency.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

World’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance had suspended its trading services after noticing a series of irregular transactions happening in a very short period of time. Being one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms in the world, crypto enthusiasts were in for a shock. As per the latest update, Binance confirmed that it has resumed trading at 8.00 UTC on July 4 and the service was down due to irregular trades of SYS cryptocurrency.

As per a report by Coindesk, “Odd trading behaviour coupled with a typical block chain activity” was discovered by Syscoin, and they also noticed suspicious issues and subsequently asked to suspend trading cryptocurrency. Syscoin, a distributed network based on a fork of the bitcoin protocol, has not yet given out any details of its investigation. However, it seems like the issue was unusual transactions that happened on Binance’s SYS order books, accounting for nearly 87 percent of the total trading. Syscoin co-founder Sebastien DiMichele said, "My understanding is that yes, Syscoin was sold for 96 BTC per unit at one point today. We saw massive bot activity, our community let us know that they were having trouble with deposits at Binance."

As per an official blog by Binance, it had halted the platform's all trading services to "undergo system maintenance," during which "trading, withdrawals and other account functions will be suspended." Initially, Binance refused to comment on the Syscoin’s contribution in halting the service, however, the exchange later confirmed that it was due to irregular transactions of a particular cryptocurrency.

related news

Binance said, "Due to irregular trading on some APIs, Binance will remove all existing API keys as a precautionary security measure. All API users are requested to recreate their API key.," After this incident, the price of syscoin gushed by around 100% to nearly $0.5 which further declined to about $0.28.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 06:58 pm

tags #Binance #cryptocurrency #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.