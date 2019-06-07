App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10-year jail for buying, selling cryptocurrency in India: Report

Selling, buying and/or mining cryptocurrencies will be considered a non-bailable offence, according to the new bill.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anybody in India dealing in cryptocurrencies will be sent to jail for 10 years, says a proposal in the draft of Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2019. According to a report by Bloomberg Quint, the penalty is applicable to those who “mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies directly or indirectly.”

This dashes any hopes that cryptocurrency will be eventually be regularised in India.

The move is sure to tighten the noose for those who try to transact in cryptocurrencies. This also comes as a setback for various cryptocurrency trading platforms in India that have been eagerly awaiting a positive step in favour of cryptocurrencies from the government.

Close

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg leads the panel that is drafting the bill. The panel reportedly has a number of members of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It also includes representatives from investigative agencies and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) among others.

related news

Any offence related to such activities will be considered 'cognisable and non-bailable'. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also Read: What is Initial Exchange Offering - the latest trend in cryptocurrency?

“If any conduct is punishable under any other law, this Act will be in addition to, and not in derogation of such law,” the article quotes the draft as proposing the penalty for cryptocurrency users.

While the draft proposed strict actions against people dealing in cryptocurrencies, it also advocates introduction of an official digital currency for India. The 'Digital Rupee' will be introduced after consulting the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.