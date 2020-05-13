COVID-19 impact | Aarogya Setu app amasses over 10 crore users in 41 days

Niti Aayog's CEO Amitabh Kant on May 13 shared the news and exhorted more people "to join the force against COVID-19".
The Aarogya Setu app has crossed 10 crore registrations, achieving the feat in just 41 days since its launch.
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on May 13 shared the news and exhorted more people "to join the force against COVID-19".
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates
In order to expand the reach of the contact tracing application substantially, the makers of this Aarogya Setu app are working on a new version that can be used with JioPhones. They are working on an Interactive Voice Response System that will also be available on feature phones.
Also read: Govt issues data processing rules for Aarogya Setu; violators may face jail term
The government has issued a set of guidelines for processing of data collected through Aarogya Setu app that bar storage of data for more than six months and entails jail term for violators of certain rules.
The app has been awarded two out of five stars by the MIT Technology Review.
Also read: MIT reviews COVID-19 contact tracking app Aarogya Setu; rates 2 on 5 stars
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has accused the app of being a ‘sophisticated surveillance system’, questioning its credentials on data security and raising privacy-related concerns.
The Centre has made it mandatory for government and private sector employees to use Arogya Setu app as it looks to contain the spread of COVID-19.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365