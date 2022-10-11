English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Court verdict on plea for carbon dating of 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque on October 14

    Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

    PTI
    October 11, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    Gyanvapi mosque

    Gyanvapi mosque

    A district court here will pronounce on October 14 its verdict on a plea for the carbon dating of a "Shivling", claimed to be found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises. Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

    The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a "fountain". Arguments on the plea were complete on Tuesday and the court will pronounce its verdict on October 14, District Government Counsel Mahendra Pratap Pandey said.

    Advocate Mumtaz Ahmed, who appeared for the Muslim side, said they told the court that carbon dating of the object cannot be done. If the object gets damaged in the name of carbon dating, it amounts to the defiance of the order of the Supreme Court, he said.

    Earlier, the Muslim side had contended that the Supreme Court had asked the Varanasi district magistrate to keep the object safe. In such a situation, getting it examined cannot be justified, they had said. The Muslim side also said the original case is about the worship of Shringar Gauri while the structure in the mosque has nothing to do with it.

    In such a condition, neither any investigation can be done by the Archaeological Department nor a legal report be called after conducting a scientific investigation, they had said.
    PTI
    Tags: #court #Gyanvapi #Shivling #verdict
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 05:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.