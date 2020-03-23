App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Dettol drops handwash ad that claims soap bars are useless

The company that manufactures Dettol handwash -- Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt Ltd – informed the Bombay High Court on March 23 that it will suspend the said advertisement for one month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a time when medicos and health organisations across the world are pushing people to wash their hands with soap and water frequently to prevent contracting COVID-19, Dettol had been airing an advertisement that preaches soap bars are ineffective in killing illness-causing germs.

The company that manufactures Dettol handwash - Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt Ltd – informed the Bombay High Court on March 23 that it will suspend the said advertisement for one month.

The company was dragged to court after Lifebuoy soap maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), which also sought damages. It stated that despite World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, the Dettol ad claimed that soap bars are ineffective in providing protection from illness-causing germs.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

A plea was filed against Reckitt in court, seeking directions to stop airing of the advertisement. HUL had also demanded damages totalling Rs 1 crore for propagating falsely to the public that soap bars are useless.

The plea was heard by a single judge bench of Justice KR Shriram on March 20, reported The Indian Express.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Dettol #Lifebuoy #Reckitt Benckiser India #soaps or handwashes

