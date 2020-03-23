Coronavirus pandemic | Dettol drops handwash ad that claims soap bars are useless

At a time when medicos and health organisations across the world are pushing people to wash their hands with soap and water frequently to prevent contracting COVID-19, Dettol had been airing an advertisement that preaches soap bars are ineffective in killing illness-causing germs.

The company that manufactures Dettol handwash - Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt Ltd – informed the Bombay High Court on March 23 that it will suspend the said advertisement for one month.

The company was dragged to court after Lifebuoy soap maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), which also sought damages. It stated that despite World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, the Dettol ad claimed that soap bars are ineffective in providing protection from illness-causing germs.

A plea was filed against Reckitt in court, seeking directions to stop airing of the advertisement. HUL had also demanded damages totalling Rs 1 crore for propagating falsely to the public that soap bars are useless.