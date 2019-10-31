App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consortium which includes Haldiram may buy Lavasa for Rs 2,046 crore: Report

A consortium comprised of Haldiram, Pioneer Factor IT Infradevelopers, and Sansar Property, has offered to purchase 100 percent of Lavasa for Rs 2,046 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lenders of Lavasa Corporation will on October 31 decide among three offers for the company, including one by Haldiram Snacks, the Business Standard reported.

The other offers were made by Pune-based builder Aniruddha Deshpande, and UV Asset Reconstruction Company (UVARC).

A consortium comprised of Haldiram, Pioneer Factor IT Infradevelopers, and Sansar Property, offered to purchase 100 percent of Lavasa for Rs 2,046 crore.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The consortium that includes Haldiram has previously helped revive companies such as Bakemans Industries, Kwality, and Temptation Foods.

Promoted by the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Lavasa was dragged to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2018 after it defaulted on loans worth Rs 4,150 crore.

Lavasa began as a hill station near Pune in 2000 but was stopped in 2010 by the Environment Ministry.

Deshpande, who was one of the original promoters of Lavasa and sold his stake to HCC, offered Rs 250 crore. He has not yet specified the source of his funds, the paper quoted a source say.

Deshpande currently owns Pune-based realty firm City Corporation.

UVARC has been involved in turning around companies such as Majestic Hotels, Mitra Gyan Shiksha Samiti, and Tea Exchange Bharat.

"The new investor would require an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore to revive the project," a source told the publication.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Business

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.