Zee-Sony merger includes $1.57 billion fund infusion in Zee

Majority of the Board of Directors of the merged entity will be nominated by Sony Group.

The Zee board of directors, which met on September 22, approved the execution of a non-binding term sheet with SPNI in relation to a potential transaction involving a composite scheme of arrangement for the merger of the company and Sony India and infusion of growth capital by the promoters of Sony India into Sony India as part of the merger, Zee said in the filing.

As a part of the transaction, Zee and SPNI will combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.

Zee-Sony Pictures deal takes care of all stakeholders: Sources

“ZEEL continues to chart a strong growth trajectory and the board firmly believes that this merger will further benefit ZEEL,” R Gopalan, chairman of Zee Entertainment, said in the statement.

“The value of the merged entity and the immense synergies drawn between both the conglomerates will not only boost business growth but will also enable shareholders to benefit from its future successes,” he added.