Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Zee 4.0 transformative journey, a clear cut strategy for growth: CEO Punit Goenka

September 14, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST

Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Last financial year dynamic, says CEO Punit Goenka

Addressing the shareholders at the 39th annual general meeting, CEO Punit Goenka said that for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited the last financial year has been a dynamic one for us, a year where we started afresh, starting a brand new chapter in our book. This new chapter, titled Zee 4.0, encompasses a new pattern of thoughts, a new wave of emotions, a new connection with our consumers and partners, and a new strategic vision for growth, having taken a long term view of the technological and societal changes, influencing the media and entertainment ecosystem.