September 14, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST

Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Zee 4.0 transformative journey, a clear cut strategy for growth: CEO Punit Goenka

ZEE AGM LIVE Updates: Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, who together account for nearly 18 percent of ZEEL shares, have sought the removal of current Managing Director Punit Goenka and two independent directors from the board.

Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates: Zee Entertainment is holding its 39th annual general meeting (AGM) of the equity shareholders today. Ahead of the meeting, two independent directors Manish
Chokhani and Ashok Kurien, resigned from the board on Monday after the company's two biggest investors, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, sought the removal of three directors, including CEO Punit Goenka. The two shareholders have sought to appoint six new independent directors at the 39th annual general meeting (AGM), ZEEL said in a regulatory filing on September 13. The proposed directors are Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli, and Gaurav Mehta. The resignation comes after advisory firm IIAS, as per reports, had advised institutional investors to vote against the reappointment of Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani as Independent Directors on the Board of ZEEL in the AGM slated to be held on Tuesday (September 14). On September 13, ZEEL shares settled at Rs 186.85 a unit on the BSE, up 2.10 percent from the previous close. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates:
  • September 14, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST

    Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | There was a sharp rebound in the later part of the year, leading to a 6.8 percent growth in the second half, Goenka said, adding that this shows that there is "the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate temporary setbacks, created by the external factors". The subscription revenue saw comparable growth of 5.2% during the year, primarily driven by sci fi, the CEO and MD added.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST

    Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Talking about the year gone by, CEO Punit Goenka said financial year 2021 was an unprecedented year on all counts and challenging at several levels. "After a massive disruption in the first half, we saw our advertising revenues reduced by almost half," he added.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST

     Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Zee 4.0 transformative journey, a clear cut strategy for growth: CEO Punit Goenka

    "We embarked on the Zee 4.0 transformative journey to unveil a new organization design and a clear cut growth strategy for the company, substantial efforts have been taken to transform the organization into the Zee 4.0 version, across the five G's, which is governance granularity, growth, goodwill and gusto," Goenka said.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST

    Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Last financial year dynamic, says CEO Punit Goenka

    Addressing the shareholders at the 39th annual general meeting, CEO Punit Goenka said that for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited the last financial year has been a dynamic one for us, a year where we started afresh, starting a brand new chapter in our book. This new chapter, titled Zee 4.0, encompasses a new pattern of thoughts, a new wave of emotions, a new connection with our consumers and partners, and a new strategic vision for growth, having taken a long term view of the technological and societal changes, influencing the media and entertainment ecosystem.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST

     Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | The Chairman also pointed out about the board and said that the company has inducted two new members -- Sasha Mirchandani and Vivek Mehra. They will further build value and guide the leadership team, he said.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST

     Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Stronger governance continues to be key tenet of Zee 4.0, says Chairman R Gopalan

    Chairman R Gopalan, highlighting Zee Entertainment's 4.0 vision, said that the company has enhanced its "focus on governance in a granular manner by several notches". Stronger governance continues to be a key tenet of Zee 4.0 and the various new policies that have been introduced have enabled the company to mitigate its risks and safeguard its business interests.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST

     Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Notice for continuation of directorship of Manish Chokhani, Ashok Kurien ineffective with their resignations: R Gopalan

    Chairman R Gopalan said that Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned as non executive non independent directors of the company with effect from September 12, 2021. Hence, the voting with respect to notice pertaining to the continuation of directorship of Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani, respectively, proposed to be passed at this AGM, has become ineffective.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST

    Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Meeting begins with Chairman R Gopalan, Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's opening remarks

    The 39th AGM began with the opening remarks of ZEEL Chairman R Gopalan and Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra's opening remarks.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

    Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | The meeting is expected to begin shortly, at 4:30 pm. The AGM comes in the aftermath of the explosive move by Invesco and OFI Global, seeking changes in the top management of the company's board. Stay tuned here for the updates.

  • September 14, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST

    Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Ahead of the AGM, ZEEL stock rallied almost 25 percent in intraday trade on September 14, a day after its two biggest investors sought the ouster of three directors in a bid to recast the board.

  • September 14, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST

    Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Just a day before the AGM, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on September 13 announced that Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien resigned from the position of Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors of the firm. While Chokhani had cited changed circumstances and perspective post COVID, Kurien had reasoned his pre-occupation for the resignation, Zee said.

