Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | Zee 4.0 transformative journey, a clear cut strategy for growth: CEO Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment AGM LIVE Updates | There was a sharp rebound in the later part of the year, leading to a 6.8 percent growth in the second half, Goenka said, adding that this shows that there is "the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate temporary setbacks, created by the external factors". The subscription revenue saw comparable growth of 5.2% during the year, primarily driven by sci fi, the CEO and MD added.
- Home
- Moneycontrol PRO
- Markets
- News
- Portfolio
- Mutual Funds
- Personal Finance
- Forum
- Media
- Invest Now
- Subscription
- HOME
- INDIAN INDICES
- STOCK ACTION
- All Stats
- Top Gainers
- Top Losers
- Only Buyers
- Only Sellers
- 52 Week High
- 52 Week Low
- Price Shockers
- Volume Shockers
- Most Active Stocks
- GLOBAL MARKETS
- BIG SHARK PORTFOLIOS
- ECONOMIC CALENDAR
- MARKET ACTION
- Dashboard
- F&O
- FII & DII Activity
- Corporate Action
- EARNINGS
- CURRENCY
- COMMODITY
- OTHERS
- Bonds
- Cryptocurrency
- Tools
- SPECIAL
- Trends
- Latest News
- Opinion
- TECHNOLOGY
- Personal Tech
- Auto
- Fintech
- MEDIA
- Podcast
- Slideshows
- Infographics
- Videos
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Find Fund
- Top Ranked Funds
- Performance Tracker
- SIP Performance Tracker
- ETF Performance
- NFO
- Top Performing Categories
- Learn
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Investing
- Insurance
- Banking
- Financial Planning
- Property
- Tools
- Video
- Ask Expert
- Explainer
- Tax Filing
- NPS
- FIXED DEPOSIT
- Fixed Deposit Interest Calculator
- Corporate Deposits
- TAX
- Tax-filing Guide
- Income Tax Calculator
- Emergency Fund Calculator
- LOANS & CREDIT CARDS
- Home
- Car Loan Calculator
- Home Loan Calculator
- Education Loan Calculator
- Credit Card Debit Payoff Calculator
- VIDEOS
- Homepage
- Videos on Demand
- Coffee can Investing
- Ideas for Profit
- Commodities@Moneycontrol
- In focus with Udayan Mukherjee
- 3 Point Analysis
- Technical Views
- Reporter`s Take
- Explained
- Political Bazaar
- Editor`s Take
- Millenial Pulse
- Modi Government Report card
- PODCAST
- Homepage
- Podcast on Demand
- The Market Podcast
- Future Wise
- Simply Save
- Stock Picks of the Day
- Coronavirus Essential
- GLOBAL INVESTMENT
- Invest in U. S. Stocks From India
- Invest in Stacks (Expert curated portfolio using U.S.Stocks)
- INVEST IN CRYPTOCURRENCY
- Invest in Bitcoin and Altcoin
- Live Cryptocurrency price section
- Learn. Excel. Invest
My Account