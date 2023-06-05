English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    WWDC 2023 effect: Apple shares hit all-time high

    The world's most valuable listed company was last up 1.2% at $183.25 in early trading.

    Reuters
    June 05, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST
    Apple INC

    Apple INC

    Apple Inc's shares on Monday hit a record high for the first time in 17 months, as the stock got a boost ahead of its annual software developer conference where it is expected to launch a mixed-reality headset.

    The world's most valuable listed company was last up 1.2% at $183.25 in early trading. The headset would be Apple's first big move into a new product category since the introduction of Apple Watch nine years ago.

    Apple is among a handful of megacap tech-focused firms that have underpinned main stock indexes this year, as enthusiasm over advances in AI helps fuel a rally. Apple shares have jumped nearly 40% in 2023, compared with an 11.5% rise in the benchmark S&P 500.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Apple Inc #Apple Shares #WWDC 2023
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 07:43 pm