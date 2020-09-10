172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|united-airlines-to-connect-delhi-chicago-bengaluru-san-francisco-with-new-flights-5820601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Airlines to connect Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco with new flights

American carrier United Airlines will start the Delhi service from December, and the Bengaluru-San Francisco flight will be launched in March-June 2021

Moneycontrol News

American carrier United Airlines will launch two new non-stop services from India, starting in December.

The airline, which started operations in India in 2005, will start a daily service between New Delhi and Chicago in December. This will be followed by a daily between Bengaluru and San Francisco in Spring 2021, or sometime between March 20 and June 20, 2021.

"Together with the airline’s existing services from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York/Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco, United will offer more nonstop services from India than any other U.S carrier," the company said in a statement on September 10.

Close

“By introducing the first-ever nonstop service between the two international technology hubs, Bengaluru and San Francisco, we are proud to open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales.

At present, United operates nonstop flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York/Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco.

The new services from New Delhi to Chicago and Bengaluru to San Francisco will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The airline already operates flights under the air travel bubble that the Indian government has established with its counterparts in the US, UK and Germany, among other countries.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #United Airlines

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.