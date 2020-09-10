United Airlines to connect Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco with new flights

American carrier United Airlines will launch two new non-stop services from India, starting in December.

The airline, which started operations in India in 2005, will start a daily service between New Delhi and Chicago in December. This will be followed by a daily between Bengaluru and San Francisco in Spring 2021, or sometime between March 20 and June 20, 2021.

"Together with the airline’s existing services from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York/Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco, United will offer more nonstop services from India than any other U.S carrier," the company said in a statement on September 10.

“By introducing the first-ever nonstop service between the two international technology hubs, Bengaluru and San Francisco, we are proud to open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales.

At present, United operates nonstop flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York/Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco.

The new services from New Delhi to Chicago and Bengaluru to San Francisco will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The airline already operates flights under the air travel bubble that the Indian government has established with its counterparts in the US, UK and Germany, among other countries.