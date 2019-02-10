UK's consultancy firm Susaimo in talks with ASL to build Tractor-trailer in India

Keen on expanding footprint to India, UK-based Susaimo International is in advanced talks with India's ASL Industries for manufacturing light-weight British designed tractor-trailers, its founder said on February 10.

The company plans to foray into automative tractor-trailer manufacturing in India with initial estimates of 6,000 trailers a year, Susaimo International's Director and Founder Surya Kumar Singh, who has earlier served on key posts of Tata Steel Europe and British Steel, told PTI.

Susaimo International is a registered company in England and Wales, specialising in consultancy in engineering and manufacturing.

It is also engaged in products and process development in steel and aluminium, as well as global trading.

"We are working on manufacturing of these advanced tractor trailers at Jamshedpur through a joint venture (JV) with ASL Industries. These trailers will be made as per flat pack model which can be easily transported to long distances and assembled locally in one-hour time. Light body weight will help to consume less fuel," Singh said.

India at present manufactures nine lakh trailers a year but lacked several safety features and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) had raised the issue with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make safety features mandatory, he added.

"The British Designed trailers will be light weight and strong with corrosion resistant body, and for road safety they will be equipped with tail and side lights and mechanical brakes at par with European trailers," Singh said.

These safety features are mandatory in the western countries.

"The project will be a boost to 'Make in India' drive as born in Azamgarh (UP), I am keen to contribute something to my country," Singh said.

He also claims to have patent for corrosion resistant rebars.

Asked about the investment in the venture, Singh, however, said that the investment figures will be finalised after detailed project report.

ASL Industries is a Jamshedpur-based firm engaged in the business of manufacturing of forged products and press shop for sheet metal products that have varied applications and are used in various industries like railways and automobile. Its clients include Tata Motors and Indian Railways, among others.

Apart from trailers, Singh is also eyeing manufacturing of high-end mattresses in association with a Haryana-based firm.

"Susaimo international is in discussion with PlushPedic Mattresses- Mundka, Delhi to manufacture Luxury Burgess Mattresses - a British brand since 1927. These sprung Mattresses will have natural fibres fillings for sleeping comfort and no synthetic material like foam will be used. The special natural fibres will be imported from UK," he said.

Both these ventures will generate employment in India, he said, adding that the mattresses will be exported to Middle East, Africa and neighbouring countries.

"I am also exploring to export auto components from India to UK," he said.

Singh said that he is in discussions with Indian Railway Board to incorporate high-end rail track technology to provide long life of tracks with added safety features to avoid track failures.

He has also worked with Caparo Group-UK as Technology and Businesses Development Director.