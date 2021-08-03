MARKET NEWS

TVS NTORQ 125 scooter crosses 50,000 sales mark in Nepal

The scooter has achieved the sales mark within three years of its launch in the country.

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its 125 cc scooter NTORQ 125 has crossed the 50,000-units sales milestone in Nepal.

The scooter has achieved the sales mark within three years of its launch in the country.

"Scooters are becoming a popular choice in Nepal due to improved infrastructure, the need for multi-utility vehicles and the growing demand for safe personal mobility," TVS Motor Company President – International Business R Dilip said in a statement.

The scooter''s striking appearance, connected technology and performance have been a hallmark of its success in the market, he added.

TVS NTORQ 125 comes in five variants --  Disc, Drum, Race Edition, Race Edition (BS-VI Fi) and SuperSquad Edition.
