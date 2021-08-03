TVS NTORQ 125 scooter crosses 50,000 sales mark in Nepal

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its 125 cc scooter NTORQ 125 has crossed the 50,000-units sales milestone in Nepal.

The scooter has achieved the sales mark within three years of its launch in the country.

"Scooters are becoming a popular choice in Nepal due to improved infrastructure, the need for multi-utility vehicles and the growing demand for safe personal mobility," TVS Motor Company President – International Business R Dilip said in a statement.

The scooter''s striking appearance, connected technology and performance have been a hallmark of its success in the market, he added.

TVS NTORQ 125 comes in five variants -- Disc, Drum, Race Edition, Race Edition (BS-VI Fi) and SuperSquad Edition.