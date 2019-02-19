App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet to start 12 new domestic flights from March 31

The airline also announced on February 19 that it will start two new flights on Delhi-Bhopal route as well as on Bhopal-Delhi route.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

SpiceJet on February 19 stated that it will start 12 new direct flights on its domestic network from March 31, 2019. "SpiceJet is the first Indian carrier to introduce daily direct flights on the Bhopal-Surat-Bhopal, Gorakhpur-Mumbai-Gorakhpur and Jaipur-Dharamshala-Jaipur sectors," the airline said in its statement.

The airline also announced on February 19 that it will start two new flights on Delhi-Bhopal route as well as on Bhopal-Delhi route.

It will also be flying a new daily flight from March 31 between Bhopal and Mumbai.

"SpiceJet is celebrating the launch by announcing an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 2499 on Bhopal-Mumbai sector, Rs 3299 on the Bhopal-Delhi sector, Rs 3457 on the Bhopal-Surat sector, Rs 4399 on Gorakhpur-Mumbai sector and Rs 4099 on Jaipur-Dharamshala and Rs 3699 on Dharmshala - Jaipur routes" the airline said in its statement.

The airline would be deploying a mix of its fleet of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q-400 aircraft on these new routes.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #India #SpiceJet

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.