Shapoorji Pallonji defaults Rs 200 crore on Union Bank commercial paper despite available liquid funds

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL) has defaulted on Rs 200 crore of commercial paper (CP) due on September 25 to Union Bank despite having 530 crore.

SPCPL has also applied for one-time restructuring of its loans, according to a report by Indian rating agency CARE.

"Consequently, the CP due to Union Bank of India on September 25, 2020 was not paid despite the availability of liquid funds in the form of free bank balances of Rs.530 crore (excluding encumbered FDs of Rs.140 crore) and unused CP lines of Rs.400 crore at standalone level," the agency noted.