Shapoorji Pallonji defaults Rs 200 crore on Union Bank commercial paper despite available liquid funds

Shapoorji Pallonji has also applied for one-time restructuring of its loans.
Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL) has defaulted on Rs 200 crore of commercial paper (CP) due on September 25 to Union Bank despite having 530 crore.
SPCPL has also applied for one-time restructuring of its loans, according to a report by Indian rating agency CARE.
"Consequently, the CP due to Union Bank of India on September 25, 2020 was not paid despite the availability of liquid funds in the form of free bank balances of Rs.530 crore (excluding encumbered FDs of Rs.140 crore) and unused CP lines of Rs.400 crore at standalone level," the agency noted.
The MF exposure to SPCPL including its subsidiaries came up to a grand total of Rs 1,231.64 crores. The report also further notes that, SPCPL has chosen not to make any debt repayments. This may be due to its lenders as the OTR process has been initiated, the report noted.CARE acknowledged the progress made by SPCPL in the reduction of its off balance sheet exposure in the form of financial and performance guarantees given to its subsidiaries and group companies since last review. However, its achievement has remained below the anticipated levels, the agency noted in its report.