172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|shapoorji-pallonji-defaults-rs-200-crore-on-union-bank-commercial-paper-despite-available-liquid-funds-5911191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shapoorji Pallonji defaults Rs 200 crore on Union Bank commercial paper despite available liquid funds

Shapoorji Pallonji has also applied for one-time restructuring of its loans.

Moneycontrol News

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL) has defaulted on Rs 200 crore of commercial paper (CP) due on September 25 to Union Bank despite having 530 crore.

SPCPL has also applied for one-time restructuring of its loans, according to a report by Indian rating agency CARE.

"Consequently, the CP due to Union Bank of India on September 25, 2020 was not paid despite the availability of liquid funds in the form of free bank balances of Rs.530 crore (excluding encumbered FDs of Rs.140 crore) and unused CP lines of Rs.400 crore at standalone level," the agency noted.

Close

CARE has revised the rating in line with CARE Ratings criteria on the ‘Analytical treatment for one-time restructuring due to Covid-19 related stress, issued on September 29, 2020.

The MF exposure to SPCPL including its subsidiaries came up to a grand total of Rs 1,231.64 crores. The report also further notes that, SPCPL has chosen not to make any debt repayments. This may be due to its lenders as the OTR process has been initiated, the report noted.

CARE acknowledged the progress made by SPCPL in the reduction of its off balance sheet exposure in the form of financial and performance guarantees given to its subsidiaries and group companies since last review. However, its achievement has remained below the anticipated levels, the agency noted in its report.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #CARE #Shapoorji Pallonji #SPCPL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.