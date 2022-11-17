RateGain Travel's content AI platform integrates with Booking.com for better property management

Representative Image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Travel tech solutions provider RateGain Technologies on November 17 announced that its Content AI platform has established a new and improved integration with Booking.com.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the integration allows accommodations for seamless content distribution and auto-tagging of images to improve categorization and discoverability for travelers on the RateGain platform.

"The integration will enable Booking.com supply partners to update content via RateGain’s Content AI platform, saving them hours of effort and ensuring that travelers see the most up-to-date content and images from the accommodation on Booking.com," the company said.

This feature will also help Booking.com reduce the load on its extranet of multiple and concurrent logins, it said.

According to the company, with Content AI and RateGain’s channel manager, hoteliers can now send rates and inventory updates, images and descriptive content, making it easier to manage properties.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director, RateGain said, "Content, images and descriptions have gained a lot of traction since the pandemic and the digital-first guest expects up-to-date information on all leading platforms."

Booking.com and RateGain have been in a partnership for more than ten years.

The new features solve numerous bandwidth challenges for hoteliers and property owners already working with a reduced workforce post-covid. .

Speaking about the partnership, Eddy Veldhuizen, Senior Director Connectivity Partnerships at Booking.com said, “With the latest innovation, RateGain is giving accommodations the tools to build a consistent brand across all the distribution channels they use, including Booking.com...”

RateGain Travel Tech shares are trading flat at Rs 280.25 on the National Stock Exchange, in the early trade today.