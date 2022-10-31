Persistent Systems launches cyber recovery solution with Google Cloud

live bse live

Global digital engineering provider Persistent Systems partnered with Google Cloud to announce the launch of a solution that enables organizations to recover more quickly from cyber-attacks, the company said in a statement to indices on October 31.

The Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery (PiCR) solution provides a comprehensive and scalable cyber recovery approach, allowing organizations to reduce data loss and minimize the negative impact to brand reputation from prolonged downtime, the company said.

“These attacks may lead to sensitive data leakage, loss of business, and damage to brand reputation. It is crucial for organizations to not only focus on protection against cyberattacks but also strengthen their recovery process,” it said.

Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery is now available on the GoogleCloud Marketplace.

Persistent’s system integrates with Google Cloud to provide a secure recovery environment and Google Cloud Backup and DR for protecting the server images.

Nitha Puthran, Senior Vice President Cloud, Infrastructure and Security at Persistent, said, “Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery combines strategic planning and the creation of playbooks, integration with Google Cloud services and our own IP to find anomalies that indicate malware, remove the malware, and use automation to set up test and production environments to scale.

“Customers can quickly deploy PiCR to their Google Cloud environment and utilize it alongside Google Cloud technologies and capabilities to address cyber-attacks quickly and securely,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace and ISV GTM Programs, Google.

Shares of Persistent Systems rose 1.74 percent to trade currently at a premium of Rs 3,684.45 on the NSE against the previous close of Rs 3,621.59.