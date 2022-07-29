English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    NTPC board approves enabling resolution for Rs 12,000 crore NCD issue

    On a consolidated basis, NTPC generated 104.42 billion units in Q1FY23, up 22 percent on year.

    Rachita Prasad
    July 29, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The board of state-run power utility NTPC Ltd has passed an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches over a period of one year, the company said on July 29.

    While the company did not disclose more details about the fund raising, proceeds may be used for its capital expenditure. 

    The company said at the beginning of the fiscal year that it aims to add 5 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity in 2022-23, and another 6 GW in 2023-24, a majority of which will be coal-based. NTPC, India’s largest power generator, has a consolidated installed capacity of 68,982 megawatts (MW).

    The company reported consolidated total income of Rs 43,560.72 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23 (Q1 FY23 ), up 43.34 percent on year. The net profit Q1FY23 was Rs 3,977.77 crore, which was an increase of 15.51% from the same quarter a year ago.

    On a consolidated basis, NTPC generated 104.42 billion units in Q1FY23, up 22% on year. 

    Close

    Related stories

    Separately, the company also announced that Jaikumar Srinivasan, who has been appointed as director finance, has been designated as chief financial officer of the company in place of Renu Narang with immediate effect.
    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    Tags: #NCD #NTPC #power
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 05:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.