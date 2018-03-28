App
Mar 28, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nothing fundamentally wrong with the company, says Kwality

Kwality stock is down 50 percent in this month. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nawal Sharma, President of Kwality spoke about the latest happenings in the company.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Sharma said that there is no strategically significant development happening within organization for the stock price to move down.

"Looking at the pattern at this point of time it appears that some negative forces are at play,” he said.

According to him, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the company.

“The margin profile of the organization is going up, EBITDA consistently improving which means there will be more internal cash accruals and dependency on debt will go downs,” he said.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

