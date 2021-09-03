MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Mukesh Ambani reiterates commitment to green energy, says Giga Complex on track

Addressing the Internation Climate Summit 2021, Mukesh Ambani said that work was happening at a brisk pace to develop the 5,000-acre Giga Complex.

Arup Roychoudhury
September 03, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
India is hosting the key conference in a bid to strengthen the dialogue for the country’s transition to clean energy with a focus on ‘Powering India's Hydrogen Ecosystem'.

India is hosting the key conference in a bid to strengthen the dialogue for the country’s transition to clean energy with a focus on ‘Powering India's Hydrogen Ecosystem'.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, on September 3, reiterated his commitment to invest Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years in green energy initiatives, including the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, as the global energy behemoth shifts its focus from hydrocarbons to renewable power.

Addressing the International Climate Summit 2021, Ambani said that work was happening at a brisk pace to develop the 5,000-acre Giga Complex, which would be one of the world's largest green energy facilities, and that RIL was on track to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035.

At the event, which is on developing India's hydrogen energy ecosystem, Ambani said that the Giga Complex would have four giga factories to produce solar integrated photovoltaic units, advanced batteries to store energy, electrolysis to produce green hydrogen and a fuel cell plant to convert that hydrogen to green energy.

"Although the costs of hydrogen from electrolysis today are high, they are expected to fall significantly in the coming years. New technologies are emerging for hydrogen storage and transportation, which will dramatically reduce the cost of distribution," Ambani said.

"The government is planning to create an enabling green hydrogen ecosystem which will attract investments," he said.

Close

Related stories

Reliance will set up renewable capacity of at least 100 GW by 2030 and will work on bringing down the cost of green hydrogen to $1/kg in the next one decade, Ambani added.

India among top green energy destinations

"It is a matter of great pride for all of us that India has now achieved a major milestone of 100 GW installed renewable energy. India is today among the top three most attractive destinations for renewable energy and the target of 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by December 2022 is now well within sight," Ambani said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal to reach 450GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, out of which Reliance will establish and enable at least 100GW of solar energy, Ambani said.

It was at the 44th Reliance Annual General Meeting in June that Ambani had laid down the vision for diversification to green energy.

Speaking at today's event, Ambani said that India can easily generate over 1,000 GW of solar energy on just half a percent of our land.

"By investing in smart, two-way grids, micro-grids, efficient storage solutions and smart meters, we can enable individuals, communities and neighbourhoods to become both consumers and producers of energy," he said, adding that these installations can be located close to demand, have low maintenance requirements and little environmental impact and entail zero human displacement problems.

Hydrogen the cleanest source of energy

Calling hydrogen the best and cleanest source of energy, which can play a fundamental role in the world’s decarbonisation plans, he said that it can be reconverted into electricity and heat with zero emissions.

"Efforts are on globally to make Green Hydrogen the most affordable fuel option by bringing down its cost to initially under $2 per kg. Let me assure you all that Reliance will aggressively pursue this target and achieve it well before the turn of this decade," he said.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Arup Roychoudhury
Tags: #Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex #green hydrogen #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries
first published: Sep 3, 2021 11:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.