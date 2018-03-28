App
Mar 28, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Legacy of Fortis & Manipal coming together is quite positive: Narayana Health

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, VC, MD & Group CEO of Narayana Health spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Narayana Health commissioned a super specialty hospital in Gurugram, which will aid in strengthening hospital’s position in NCR Region. The company has a total of 24 hospitals with 7 heart centres, currently has 6,000 beds and a capacity to reach 7,100.

On the merger of Fortis Healthcare and Manipal Hospitals, he said that, “it is a wonderful mix for them, it is a very complimentary thing for both the companies and they both have their inherent strengths in these respective regions, NCR and southern region. The legacy of these organisations coming together is going to be a very good thing for that company. We would like to wish them good luck with this venture.”

Speaking about capacity expansions, he mentioned that, “The maturity cycle in the hospitals typically goes for 24-48 months. We have three hospitals in that category which are Greenfield hospitals, the Mumbai, Gurugram and partly brownfield project of NCR region. These three hospitals typically would put some pressure on our margins because in the initial stage, the expense is typically higher. So as we grow further, we have to consider inorganic growth which we have done in past as well. So we would be looking for those targets. However, we are not focusing on a very large acquisition at the moment.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

 

