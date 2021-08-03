J&J committed to launch single-dose COVID-19 jab in India, talks with Centre progressing

File image of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said it was engaged in discussions with the Indian government to launch its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine and the reports about the company withdrawing its proposal for speedy vaccine approval in India is untrue.

J&J also said that there was no link between indemnity and the withdrawal of its application for bridging study.

"Johnson & Johnson remains committed to bringing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India. Since the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently directed that there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccines in India, Johnson & Johnson withdrew its application to conduct these studies," J&J said in a statement.

"We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Government of India and will continue to explore how to accelerate availability of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India,” J&J statement added.

In order to speed up access to COVID-19 vaccines, DCGI earlier said that COVID-19 vaccines approved for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which were listed in WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and which were well established vaccines from the standpoint that millions of individuals had already been vaccinated with the said vaccines, the requirement of conducting post approval bridging clinical trials and the requirement of testing of every batch of the vaccine by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli was exempted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

J&J's vaccine was approved by USFDA, EMA and UK MHRA for emergency use, and was listed by WHO. The US drug maker has also tied-up with Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Biological E to manufacture the vaccine.

Recently Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was approved by DCGI in June.

What is holding up approval?

J&J declined to comment on what is holding up talks for the launch of the vaccine in India.

Moneycontrol reported here that the Indian government was in talks with pharma majors such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to iron out legal issues around indemnity, to enable India to import COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX inoculation programme and US bilateral donations.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) are insisting on indemnity, or legal protection against any product liability claims, as the vaccines are approved for emergency use in record time due to pandemic situation, and there could be unexpected serious adverse events (SAEs).

Indemnity has emerged as a sticky issue for India to get its share of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX and US government bilateral donations. US companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are insisting on indemnity to supply vaccines to India.