Indian govt-vaccine makers talks continue for import of anti-COVID-19 shots

So far, four COVID-19 vaccines have been given Emergency Use Authorisation in India - AstraZeneca's Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna.

The Indian government is in talks with pharma majors such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to iron out legal issues around indemnity, to enable India to import COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX inoculation programme and US bilateral donations, sources told Moneycontrol

Manufacturers are demanding indemnity, or legal protection against any product liability claims, as the vaccines are approved for emergency use in record time due to pandemic situation, and there could be unexpected serious adverse events (SAEs).

Indemnity has emerged as a sticky issue for India to get its share of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX and US government bilateral donations. US companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are insisting on indemnity to supply vaccines to India.

"At Johnson & Johnson, we remain fully focused on bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to people in India. We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver our COVID-19 vaccine to India,” a spokesperson of Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

Moderna and Pfizer have also been engaged in discussions for a while.

Emails sent to Moderna remain unanswered at the time of publishing the story. Moderna has received restricted emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in June. J&J and Pfizer are yet to submit the application for approval. Pfizer spokesperson couldn't be reached for a comment.

The government has asked Pfizer and J&J to file applications for emergency approval.

Email to Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog Paul, who also chairs National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) were not answered until the time of publishing this story.

The government is hesitant to extend legal immunity to US vaccine manufacturers as the burden of compensation shifts to it, and domestic manufacturers would demand the same treatment.

Indian govt green signal?

The Biden Administration has announced sharing of 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India. In recent weeks, US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

"We are ready to ship those vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

Reuters earlier quoting a spokesperson for GAVI, said the talks were underway to ensure US-donated doses through COVAX can reach India quickly, once all legal requirements are concluded.

GAVI is a vaccine alliance which runs COVAX alongside the World Health Organization.

COVAX plans to cover at least 3 percent of the total population of 145 countries in the first half of the year, enough to protect the most vulnerable groups such as healthcare workers.

India is eligible to receive doses under COVAX, but here too it will be required to indemnify manufacturers, donors, distributors, and other stakeholders against any losses they incur from the deployment and use of those vaccines.

According to COVAX, each country participating will be required to pay any legal awards in that regard against the indemnified entities.

"This will apply regardless of whether the country is a high or upper-middle income country supplied with vaccines through the COVAX Facility, or a country in the AMC (Advance Market Commitment) Group," the WHO guidance says.