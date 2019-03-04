IBM achieves highest ‘Quantum Volume’ to date

The higher the Quantum Volume, the more real-world, complex problems quantum computers can potentially solve
At the 2019 American Physical Society March Meeting, IBM unveiled a new scientific milestone, announcing its highest quantum volume to date. Quantum Volume is a measurement, a procedure developed by IBM, that determines how powerful a quantum computer is. It follows that the higher the Quantum Volume, the more real-world, complex problems quantum computers can potentially solve, such as simulating chemistry, modeling financial risk, and supply chain optimization.
IBM has doubled the power of its quantum computers annually since 2017. IBM first made quantum computers available to the public in May, 2016 through its IBM Q Experience quantum cloud service.
IBM's recently unveiled IBM Q System One quantum computer, with a fourth-generation 20-qubit processor, has produced a Quantum Volume of 16, roughly double that of the current IBM Q 20-qubit IBM Q Network devices, which have a Quantum Volume of 8.
Quantum Volume is a fundamental performance metric that measures progress in the pursuit of Quantum Advantage, the point at which quantum applications deliver a significant, practical benefit beyond what classical computers alone are capable. Potential use cases, such as precisely simulating battery-cell chemistry for electric vehicles, delivering a quadratic speedup in derivative pricing, and many others are already being investigated by IBM Q Network partners. To achieve Quantum Advantage in the 2020s, IBM believes that we will need to continue to at least double Quantum Volume every year.