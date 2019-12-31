How e-commerce portal Biomall is trying to disrupt the lab products space

Rajan Prabhu, a process scientist at a research and development centre of a pharmaceutical company, is looking to buy some acids and solvents, for a parenteral formulation he is developing. However, he isn't too happy with the supplier, who he feels isn't giving him the materials for the right price.

On a friend's advice, Prabhu tried Biomall, a first-of-its-kind online marketplace for laboratory, life science and diagnostic products. He registered with the portal and placed an order for the required materials, which he received within a week, thus enabling him to begin his work without further delay.

Scientists, research fellows and professors can now buy their laboratory requirements online through Biomall. Products from multiple brands can be procured by a lab user located in any part of the world in a single order.

The platform offers a wide range of products including laboratory chemicals, microbiology, cell lines, cell culture media and kits, chromatography, genomics, proteomics, diagnostics products as well as different kinds of laboratory equipment and supplies. Buyers can place an order or even request for quotes directly from manufacturers and distributors, thereby getting the best price along with the latest and most accurate information.

Biomall offers the researcher search tools, side-by-side product comparison, category search by application and other dynamic features to ensure that minimum time is spent in trying get all the product-related information.

"One of the reasons for Indian scientists and researchers' low scientific output is the time it takes to get the materials, while their counterparts in Western countries like US and Europe, would complete their scientific work by that time," said S Jhaveri, Founder of Biomall, explaining the genesis of Biomall.

Jhaveri, a doctorate in Chemistry and Chemical Biology from Cornell University, US, founded Biomall in mid-2016. After working for his family, he started his distribution business for laboratory products under the company Chargen Life Sciences.

Before starting Biomall, Jhaveri studied the lab industry market deeply and analysed the problems faced by laboratories, only to find that there isn't any e-commerce platform connecting buyers and sellers of lab products.

He decided to launch Biomall to address this gap. Biomall helps in price discovery of lab products, help manufacturers, especially India-based ones, to launch products and also avoid middlemen to the maximum extent possible and passing on those savings to the end-customer.

Jhaveri made sure that in addition to selling products at discounted prices, the online portal caters to scientists providing up-to-date product information and the latest happenings in the industry.

"Biomall ensures that the researcher gets complete, up-to-date information from the web portal without referring to multiple catalogs and dealing with multiple vendors. In a nutshell, Biomall is a one-stop solution for scientists, designed by scientists, to get complete, accurate and the latest information for lab products and technology at their fingertips," Jhaveri said.

Biomall currently sells lab products in 35 countries, servicing 300 cities. The platform hosts over 100,000 lab products from over 150 brands across around 100 categories of laboratory, life science and diagnostic products. It has about 5,000 buyers and over 500 sellers, including multinational companies.