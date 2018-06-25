App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE selling distributed power unit for USD 3.25 billion

The deal includes distributed power's Jenbacher and Waukesha engines and manufacturing sites in Austria, Canada and the United States.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

General Electric Company (GE) is selling its distributed power unit to Advent International for USD 3.25 billion as it continues to shed businesses.

The deal includes distributed power's Jenbacher and Waukesha engines and manufacturing sites in Austria, Canada and the United States.

The distributed power business had 2017 sales of USD 1.32 billion and has about 3,000 workers.

The deal is expected to close by the fourth quarter.

GE Chairman and CEO John Flannery was tasked last year with reshaping the Boston company.

GE has shrunk dramatically since it became entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago, and Flannery has vowed to shed $20 billion in assets quickly. Former CEO Jeff Immelt left last June, and its CFO left several days later.

Shares of General Electric Co. fell slightly in early morning trading on Monday.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Advent International #Business #Companies #GE

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.