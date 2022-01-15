MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

FedEx wants to secure your cargo with an air defence system

FedEx is proposing to install an anti-missile system that aims to fire infrared laser toward any incoming missile. The laser would interrupt the missile’s ability to track the aircraft’s heat signature.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Top cargo delivery company FedEx wants to take the security of its cargo one notch higher. It has sought permission from the US flying regulator FAA to install a missile-defense system on its cargo aircraft.

There is a strong case for securing cargo jets against heat-seeking missiles. FedEx told FAA that in recent years, there have been incidents when civilian aircraft have been fired upon by man-portable missile systems. FedEx is proposing to install an anti-missile system that aims to fire infrared laser toward any incoming missile. The laser would interrupt the missile’s ability to track the aircraft’s heat signature. The plan is to install this system on Airbus A321-200 airplanes.

FedEx's submission to the FAA states that "in recent years, in several incidents abroad, civilian aircraft were fired upon by man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS). This has led several companies to design and adapt systems like a laser-based missile-defense system for installation on civilian aircraft, to protect those aircraft against heat-seeking missiles." The cargo company is also proposing to build safeguards, so as to prevent any inadvertent mis-firing, or collateral damage.

This won't be the first time for an anti-missile safeguard on commercial airlines. These have been installed in US commercial aircraft way back in 2008. In fact, Israeli passenger airline El Al fitted a missile defense system as far back as in 2004. But the threat of missile attacks on airlines and cargo jets is now being increasingly seen as a real one.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #air cargo sector #FedEx
first published: Jan 15, 2022 04:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.