Emirates resumes layoffs, fires 800 pilots in a day

Resuming mass layoffs after a lull in June, Emirates has fired 800 pilots on July 8, sources told Moneycontrol.

A senior executive from the industry said, 560 pilots laid-off were on the airline's A380 fleet and 240 on its B777 planes.

Another executive added that many Indian pilots have also lost their jobs. "Except for a few first officers, nearly all Indians have lost jobs," said the executive. Another person added, "Even senior pilots with 12-15 years in the company have been laid off."

Moneycontrol has written to the airline. This story will be updated post the airline's response.

In the first round of the exercise, the Dubai-based airline had laid off 600 pilots in a day, which in itself was among the largest such exercise in the global aviation industry. Nearly all airlines globally, have been forced to either lay off employees, or cut pays. Many have been sent on leave without pay.

Emirates had begun trimming its workforce on May 31 when it had sacked 180 pilots.

Later in June, the airline had brought to halt its layoff exercise.

While it was not clear why the airline has decided on put a pause on the terminations, the development came even as news emerged of a few employees committing suicide.

In total, the airline had planned to reduce its workforce by 30 percent, which is roughly 30,000 people.