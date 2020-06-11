App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emirates pauses layoffs; denies rumours of employees committing suicide

The airline was in the middle of a layoff exercise, among the largest in the aviation world

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Emirates, the state-owned Dubai-based airline, has brought to halt its layoff exercise that had already seen thousands of employees being sacked.

While it is not clear why the airline has decided on put a pause on the terminations, the development comes even as news emerged of a few employees committing suicide.

On June 9 alone, the airline had laid off 600 pilots in an exercise that is seen among the largest in the global aviation industry.

Close

In total, the airline had planned to reduce its workforce by 10 percent, which is roughly 30,000 people.

related news

Even as the buzz around suicide spread on social media platforms, Emirates responded:



First Published on Jun 11, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Emirates

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.