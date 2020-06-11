Emirates pauses layoffs; denies rumours of employees committing suicide

Q5. He launched MDLR Airlines around 2006–2007, but it suspended operations in 2009, after accumulating losses and suffering a 2008 tax raid in which numerous employees were convicted. The airline became a part of Emirates Airlines in October 2010.He launched MDLR Airlines around 2006–2007, but it suspended operations in 2009, after accumulating losses and suffering a 2008 tax raid in which numerous employees were convicted. The airline became a part of Emirates Airlines in October 2010. His ancestors were market traders and his surname refers to the iron weights used by people in the markets. Who is he? (Image: Reuters)

Emirates, the state-owned Dubai-based airline, has brought to halt its layoff exercise that had already seen thousands of employees being sacked.

While it is not clear why the airline has decided on put a pause on the terminations, the development comes even as news emerged of a few employees committing suicide.

On June 9 alone, the airline had laid off 600 pilots in an exercise that is seen among the largest in the global aviation industry.

In total, the airline had planned to reduce its workforce by 10 percent, which is roughly 30,000 people.



We can confirm that the news is untrue and request not to spread rumours.

— Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 11, 2020

Even as the buzz around suicide spread on social media platforms, Emirates responded:





