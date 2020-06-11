Emirates pauses layoffs; denies rumours of employees committing suicide

The airline was in the middle of a layoff exercise, among the largest in the aviation world
Emirates, the state-owned Dubai-based airline, has brought to halt its layoff exercise that had already seen thousands of employees being sacked.
While it is not clear why the airline has decided on put a pause on the terminations, the development comes even as news emerged of a few employees committing suicide.
On June 9 alone, the airline had laid off 600 pilots in an exercise that is seen among the largest in the global aviation industry.
In total, the airline had planned to reduce its workforce by 10 percent, which is roughly 30,000 people.
We can confirm that the news is untrue and request not to spread rumours.
— Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 11, 2020
