App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 07:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGCA grounds Boeing 737 Max aircraft

SpiceJet announced it has taken off the model from service

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol news

Aviation regulator DGCA has decided to ground Boeing 737 Max aircraft in operation in India, following a similar move to remove the model from service in several other countries.

The aircraft was involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, killing nearly 160 passengers and crew dead. The same model was also involved in the Lion Air crash in October last year. The twin crashes have led to suspicion over design fault in the plane.

"DGCA has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," the civil aviation ministry tweeted late night on Tuesday.

related news

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said that he has directed officials of DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737-MAX (being flown by domestic carriers). "Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. Directed Secretary and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately," he said.

The grounding comes after the DGCA had issued guidelines on Monday that asked for more checks and maintenance of Max 8 aircraft, and stipulated that only pilots with over 1,000 flying hours can operate the plane.

In India, Jet Airways and SpiceJet operate the aircraft.

While Jet has grounded all the five Max planes in its fleet, owing to the ongoing financial distress, SpiceJet said it has also taken the aircraft out of its service.

India joins a list of at least 15 countries who have grounded the aircraft.

"It is better late, than to be sorry," said a senior executive from the industry.

Boeing is said to be investigating the incident.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 06:33 am

tags #aviation #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

AAP Leaders Allege Call Centre Employees Hired by Party to Inform Abou ...

Indian Navy Result 2019 Declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Here's How ...

PM Modi, President Urged to Save 100-year-old St. Anthony's Chapel in ...

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Spills Beans on Working With Akshay Kumar, ...

Vistara Gets Govt Nod to Fly International Routes, Maiden Flight May L ...

Kohlschreiber Shocks Top-ranked Djokovic in Indian Wells 3rd Round

The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's How Navjot Singh Sidhu Was Smartly Broug ...

Rampant City Crush Schalke With Magnificent Seven

Ronaldo Crushes Old Enemy Atletico to Put Juventus in Champions League ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

IT Minister tells social media firms to prevent abuse

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to focus on Brexit vote, other gl ...

Here are the bulk and block deal details of March 12

Oil firms as Saudis trim exports, US output forecast reduced

Asian shares subdued, sterling awaits its fate

Multi-cornered poll battle in Jammu and Kashmir awaits: Lack of develo ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

New York Times calls Pulwama terror attack 'explosion' in headline: Wa ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Ethiopian plane crash: From advising carriers to keep Boeing 737 Max 8 ...

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium now live in India with subscriptions st ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19: FC Goa set up final clash against Bengaluru FC despite lo ...

Nita Ambani honours police personnel, armed forces and their families ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?

Pollachi sexual abuse case: Kamal Haasan’s party gets into action, l ...

Filmfare Awards 2019 nominations: Padmaavat leads, followed by Raazi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas treat brother Siddharth's fiance Ishita ...

Spoiler Alert! Coca Cola cans reveal Avengers: Endgame characters and ...

Aladdin trailer: Will Smith’s genie can change colours and sing rap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.