DGCA grounds Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Moneycontrol news

Aviation regulator DGCA has decided to ground Boeing 737 Max aircraft in operation in India, following a similar move to remove the model from service in several other countries.

The aircraft was involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, killing nearly 160 passengers and crew dead. The same model was also involved in the Lion Air crash in October last year. The twin crashes have led to suspicion over design fault in the plane.

"DGCA has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," the civil aviation ministry tweeted late night on Tuesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said that he has directed officials of DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737-MAX (being flown by domestic carriers). "Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. Directed Secretary and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately," he said.

The grounding comes after the DGCA had issued guidelines on Monday that asked for more checks and maintenance of Max 8 aircraft, and stipulated that only pilots with over 1,000 flying hours can operate the plane.

In India, Jet Airways and SpiceJet operate the aircraft.

While Jet has grounded all the five Max planes in its fleet, owing to the ongoing financial distress, SpiceJet said it has also taken the aircraft out of its service.

India joins a list of at least 15 countries who have grounded the aircraft.

"It is better late, than to be sorry," said a senior executive from the industry.

Boeing is said to be investigating the incident.