    Dalmia Cement to invest Rs 4,600 crore in Assam

    The investment is expected to generate 2,500 employment opportunities in the state.

    May 09, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
    representative image

    Dalmia Cement Bharat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Assam for an investment of about Rs 4,600 crore, the company said in a statement. The investment, Dalmia said, would be towards expanding their existing businesses in the state.

    The company aims to promote industrial activity in the state with the support of the government and to be a committed partner in the overall development of the region, the release said.

    “This year also marks our 10th anniversary of operations in the North-East. We will continue to be a partner in progress and create iconic infrastructure - the Bogibeel Bridge and Dhola Sadiya Bridge are examples to start with,” said Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO, Dalmia Cement Bharat.

    The investment is expected to generate  2,500 employment opportunities in the state.

