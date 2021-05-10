COVID-19 treatment: Eli Lilly partners with Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma to manufacture, distribute Baricitinib in India
Eli Lilly said it iwa also in discussions with several other Indian manufacturers for the potential grant of additional voluntary licenses.
US drug-maker Eli Lilly, on May 10, announced that it had issued royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to established Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines, Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to manufacture and distribute Baricitinib in India.
Lilly said it was also in discussions with several other Indian manufacturers for the potential grant of additional voluntary licenses.
"These voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high quality manufacturing and accessibility of baricitinib during this pandemic improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India," Eli Lilly said in a statement.
“Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines," said Luca Visini, Managing Director - India Subcontinent, Eli Lilly India.
"During the current surging Covid-19 pandemic, we have responded by issuing three voluntary licenses for baricitinib by pharmaceutical companies in India to accelerate its local manufacturing and distribution under best quality conditions. More licenses to additional Indian generic manufacturers are expected to be announced soon," Visini added.
In addition to voluntary licenses, Eli Lilly said it had made donation of 400,000 Baricitinib tablets was being made immediately available through the humanitarian aid organisation, Direct Relief to the Indian government
"We will continue to explore other possible initiatives to support patients and the healthcare system in India,” Visini said.
Meanwhile, Lilly continues to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and government in India to donate Lilly’s anti-COVID-19 treatments, including Lilly’s neutralizing antibodies (bamlanivimab and bamlanivimab and etesevimab to be administered together).
Eli Lilly was challenged by Natco Pharma, which also received CDSCO approval. Natco has filed a Compulsory Licensing (CL) application before Indian Patent Office seeking license to manufacture and distribute the drug in India. Even as CL proceedings are underway, the company went ahead and launched the drug at Rs 30 per tablet.
