COVID-19 second wave: Here's the latest travel guidelines from states

More than 1,600 people tested positive for coronavirus in Haridwar in barely three days this week and experts fear that many devotees will take the virus back to their home towns and villages. (Image: AFP)

With the second wave of COVID-19 creating havoc across the country, most of the states are now reporting record cases nearly every other day. This has also meant that local administrations have now put fresh restrictions on travellers crossing state borders.

While many now require travellers to carry an RT-PCR test report that shows them 'negative,' some have increased quarantine requirement.

Here's what we know on the standard operating procedures shared by different states. A few states, including Haryana, don't have any requirements as yet.

Maharashtra

The state, which continues to report the highest daily increase in cases, now requires train travellers from Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan to have a negative certificate of test done within 48 hours of train travel.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

For air travellers, the state had earlier put in similar requirement for those flying in from Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. It is yet not clear if passengers from Kerala, Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand also need to do the same.

Institutional quarantine is not needed for those carrying negative RT-PCR tests.

Karnataka

The state requires air travellers from Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra and Chandigarh to carry RT-PCR report of test done within 72 hours.

The restrictions are stricter for those travelling to Bengaluru, with all visitors expected to carry a test report.

International air travellers need to have the test report while boarding, and after landing will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Delhi

Those travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi are required to carry a negative test report. While some reports say similar restrictions have also been put for travellers from Karnataka, this couldn't be confirmed.

All visitors are required to quarantine at home too.

Kerala

The state government has now asked all travellers, irrespective of where they are coming from, to test for RT-PCR and carry the certificate. There is an option to test on arrival too.

Travellers who opt not to be tested will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine with strict SoPs to follow.

West Bengal

A recent order by Kolkata airport said that passengers from Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka must carry the negative RT-PCR test report within 72 hours before departure.

Please note, the state doesn't provide any facility to test on arrival.

Gujarat

All passenger flying into the state are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report. The state has asked all airlines to check passengers before they board.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has asked passengers coming from Maharashtra to Indore and Bhopal to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test done within 48 hours of the travel.

Rajasthan

Passengers from six states - Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala - must have a negative RT-PCR certificate of test within 72 hours.

Uttar Pradesh

Passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report, done within 72 hours. All travellers have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Andhra Pradesh

The state is yet to ask visitors to carry a test report.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu too hasn't asked for a test report, but has asked visitors from Kerala and Maharashtra to undergo seven days of house quarantine.

Telangana

All international travellers arriving at Hyderabad airport need to carry an RT-PCR test report.

Goa

The tourist destination doesn't have any restriction.

Chhattisgarh

Both air and train passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report. If they don't have, will have to give a test on arrival.

If a passenger doesn't consent to a test, she or he will have to be quarantined for seven days, on own expense.

Uttarakhand

Passengers from 12 states - Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative test report.

Odisha

All travellers need to submit a negative RT-PCR test report.

Assam

Air passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru need to carry an RT-PCR test report. If not, they will have to undergo a test on arrival.

Those coming by train, from Maharashtra and Karnataka, too need to carry a test report.

Manipur

From April 18, the state has asked all visitors to carry a negative RT-PCR test report, which should have been taken within 72 hours of travel.

Himachal Pradesh

Travellers from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh must have RT-PCR negative report done within 72 hours prior to travel time.

Jammu & Kashmir

All passengers need to carry an RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours of the travel.

Jharkhand

Travellers from a few states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat, need to have a negative RT-PCR test report.

Punjab

All passengers flying into the state need to carry an RT-PCR negative report. Those returning from large gatherings have to undergo five-day home quarantine.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

All passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report that was done 48 hours prior to travel time.

Bihar

The state requires passengers from Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala to carry the RT-PCR test report. Those who don't have a report will have to do one at the airport.

Meghalaya

All travellers have to submit a COVID-19 negative test report.

Mizoram

Visitors need to have an m-pass, and will have to self-quarantine if their RT-PCR test is negative.

Nagaland

All passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report, done within 72 hours of the travel. Those arriving without the report need to undergo quarantine for 10 days.

Sikkim

The state has announced fresh restrictions, with now travellers from all states required to carry a negative RT-PCR test. Earlier it was restricted to traffic from specific states.

Tripura

All travellers need to undergo a test on arrival, and will be quarantined for 14 days if found symptomatic.