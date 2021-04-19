COVID-19 second wave: Here's the latest travel guidelines from states

More than 1,600 people tested positive for coronavirus in Haridwar in barely three days this week and experts fear that many devotees will take the virus back to their home towns and villages. (Image: AFP)
With the second wave of COVID-19 creating havoc across the country, most of the states are now reporting record cases nearly every other day. This has also meant that local administrations have now put fresh restrictions on travellers crossing state borders.
While many now require travellers to carry an RT-PCR test report that shows them 'negative,' some have increased quarantine requirement.
Here's what we know on the standard operating procedures shared by different states. A few states, including Haryana, don't have any requirements as yet.
Maharashtra
The state, which continues to report the highest daily increase in cases, now requires train travellers from Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan to have a negative certificate of test done within 48 hours of train travel.
For air travellers, the state had earlier put in similar requirement for those flying in from Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. It is yet not clear if passengers from Kerala, Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand also need to do the same.
Institutional quarantine is not needed for those carrying negative RT-PCR tests.
Karnataka
The state requires air travellers from Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra and Chandigarh to carry RT-PCR report of test done within 72 hours.
The restrictions are stricter for those travelling to Bengaluru, with all visitors expected to carry a test report.
International air travellers need to have the test report while boarding, and after landing will have to quarantine at home for 14 days.
Delhi
Those travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi are required to carry a negative test report. While some reports say similar restrictions have also been put for travellers from Karnataka, this couldn't be confirmed.
All visitors are required to quarantine at home too.
Kerala
The state government has now asked all travellers, irrespective of where they are coming from, to test for RT-PCR and carry the certificate. There is an option to test on arrival too.
Travellers who opt not to be tested will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine with strict SoPs to follow.
West Bengal
A recent order by Kolkata airport said that passengers from Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka must carry the negative RT-PCR test report within 72 hours before departure.
Please note, the state doesn't provide any facility to test on arrival.
Gujarat
All passenger flying into the state are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report. The state has asked all airlines to check passengers before they board.
Madhya Pradesh
The state has asked passengers coming from Maharashtra to Indore and Bhopal to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test done within 48 hours of the travel.
Rajasthan
Passengers from six states - Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala - must have a negative RT-PCR certificate of test within 72 hours.
Uttar Pradesh
Passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report, done within 72 hours. All travellers have to quarantine at home for 14 days.
Andhra Pradesh
The state is yet to ask visitors to carry a test report.
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu too hasn't asked for a test report, but has asked visitors from Kerala and Maharashtra to undergo seven days of house quarantine.
Telangana
All international travellers arriving at Hyderabad airport need to carry an RT-PCR test report.
Goa
The tourist destination doesn't have any restriction.
Chhattisgarh
Both air and train passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report. If they don't have, will have to give a test on arrival.
If a passenger doesn't consent to a test, she or he will have to be quarantined for seven days, on own expense.
Uttarakhand
Passengers from 12 states - Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative test report.
Odisha
All travellers need to submit a negative RT-PCR test report.
Assam
Air passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru need to carry an RT-PCR test report. If not, they will have to undergo a test on arrival.
Those coming by train, from Maharashtra and Karnataka, too need to carry a test report.
Manipur
From April 18, the state has asked all visitors to carry a negative RT-PCR test report, which should have been taken within 72 hours of travel.
Himachal Pradesh
Travellers from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh must have RT-PCR negative report done within 72 hours prior to travel time.
Jammu & Kashmir
All passengers need to carry an RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours of the travel.
Jharkhand
Travellers from a few states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat, need to have a negative RT-PCR test report.
Punjab
All passengers flying into the state need to carry an RT-PCR negative report. Those returning from large gatherings have to undergo five-day home quarantine.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
All passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report that was done 48 hours prior to travel time.
Bihar
The state requires passengers from Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala to carry the RT-PCR test report. Those who don't have a report will have to do one at the airport.
Meghalaya
All travellers have to submit a COVID-19 negative test report.
Mizoram
Visitors need to have an m-pass, and will have to self-quarantine if their RT-PCR test is negative.
Nagaland
All passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report, done within 72 hours of the travel. Those arriving without the report need to undergo quarantine for 10 days.
Sikkim
The state has announced fresh restrictions, with now travellers from all states required to carry a negative RT-PCR test. Earlier it was restricted to traffic from specific states.
Tripura
All travellers need to undergo a test on arrival, and will be quarantined for 14 days if found symptomatic.