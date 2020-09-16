COVID-19: CT value can tell your viral load, but it has many limitations

FILE -- A lab technician prepares COVID-19 specimens for testing at a Quest Diagnostics facility in Chantilly, Va., April 8, 2020. Some of the nation’s leading public health experts are raising a new concern in the endless debate over coronavirus testing in the U.S.: The standard tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Mumbai-based diagnostic laboratory, iGenetic Diagnostics, began providing Cycle Threshold (CT) value on Reverse Transcription–Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test reports of patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

Real time RT–PCR is a nuclear-derived method for detecting the presence of specific genetic material in any pathogen, including a virus.

“CT value may not be clinically significant, but we are providing it following demand from doctors and patients,” says Arunima Patel, Founder and MD, iGenetic Diagnostics.

Patel says that they give a disclaimer in the test report, clearly mentioning the limits of the CT value.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

iGenetic isn’t alone. Most diagnostic lab chains are providing CT value on their RT-PCR test report for patients who have tested COVID-19 positive. To be sure, ICMR doesn’t mandate diagnostic labs to provide CT value.

Significance of CT value

A PCR test works by amplifying the genetic material of Coronavirus through multiple cycles. The number of cycles needed to detect the virus is called the cycle threshold or CT.

If the virus amount or viral load is high, the CT value would be lower. If the viral load is lower, the CT value would be higher. Studies have found that it would be difficult to culture the virus, if the CT value is greater than 34, implying that the person may not be infectious.

The CT value becomes important as it helps to identify and isolate infectious people. People with high viral load are quarantined, while those with insignificant viral load could be asked to get themselves quarantined at home.

Currently, RT-PCR only tells us whether a person is positive or negative. This information will help get both qualitative and quantitative information.

Karnataka and Odisha have written to ICMR to provide CT values in the test reports.

Limitation of CT values

While the CT value helps understand the viral load of the person, it has several limitations.

“Some researchers and clinicians assume that high viral load directly correlates with increased infectiousness and severity of disease. However, the evidence is not robust enough to definitively support this assumption,” said ICMR in its recommendation.

In addition to lack of evidence supporting correlation, ICMR points to factors such as differing CT values among different test kits, sample collection procedures, temperature during transportation and time taken from the collection centre to the lab impacting CT values.

ICMR also says that patients in early symptomatic stage may show a high CT value or low viral load, which may subsequently change. In such cases, it says high CT values will give a false sense of security.

Doctors like Farah Ingale, who is heading the COVID ward at Fortis, Vashi, concurs with the ICMR’s recommendation.

“Initially, people were talking about reporting CT value to quarantine people with high viral load,” Ingale said.

“The problem with CT value is, it is not reliable. It varies from test kit to test kit. If you do the CT cycle threshold of a same patient twice, it throws up two different numbers,” she added.